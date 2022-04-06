‘NAH THEY GOT A BUTTON??? we’re living in a dystopia’: Chipotle worker shows button used to terminate employees in viral TikTok

A TikToker claiming to be a Chipotle worker with the power to terminate employees created a video that has many viewers confused.

The video comes from a creator, @user6douxs8z7s, who sporadically posts about their time allegedly working at a Chipotle.

They posted a short clip of an employee walking out of a room.

“I had to fire that poor girl cause y’all tagged Chipotle,” the text overlay reads. It’s unclear which video the user is referring to that users allegedly tagged the company on.

The video shows the TikToker clicking “terminate employee” on a computer and writing “Bye Chloe” via text overlay.

“Guys it was her employee meal and the green salsa already had chicken that fell in it earlier so we were gonna throw it out anyways. No worries,” the TikToker added in the comments section. “On top of that, as a vegetarian, I wouldn’t trust that meat hasn’t fallen in ur food anyways. it happens several times all day. sad reality.”

The video received over 490,000 views in under a day, and its chaotic and nonsensical nature has many viewers asking questions in the comments section.

“I’m gonna need some context babes,” one said.

Others are asking for the video that allegedly got the worker fired. “Anyone have the vid?” another questioned.

Many fixated on the “terminate employee” button featured in the video. The button is under the “frequently used” section on the computer.

“NAH THEY GOT A BUTTON??? we’re living in a dystopia,” one said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @user6douxs8z7s via TikTok comment and Chipotle via its media contact.

Today’s top stories