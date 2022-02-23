‘THEY GET SO MAD IT’S SO FUNNY’: Chipotle worker flames customers who try to order quesadillas in person

In a viral TikTok video, a Chipotle worker calls out customers who try to order quesadillas, an online-only item, in person.

“POV: you tell someone they have to order a quesadilla online,” the user, @sienamiaok, wrote via text on the video.

The TikTok shows the Chipotle worker staring straight ahead while the audio mimics a customer shouting.

According to CNBC, Chipotle added quesadillas to the menu in March 2021 as an online-order-only item due to the longer cooking time and special equipment needed for cooking.

The video garnered nearly 50,000 views, and several Chipotle workers in the comments shared the same experience.

“THEY GET SO MAD ITS SO FUNNY,” one user said.

“I work at chipotle and bruhh people be so mad. Like I don’t make the rules,” said another.

“I love when you explain to them the rules and they still get pissed and ask,” a third user said.

Some users questioned why the item was online-only, with others noting that they typically order the quesadillas in person.

“I always get quesadillas in person though,” one user said.

“I always order a quesadilla irl??” said another.

However, many empathized with the Chipotle employee.

“Dumb policy but not your fault,” one user said.

“I feel so bad for chipotle workers … people are genuinely extra mean to you guys for no mf reason,” said another.

“Bruh I think they forget we are people,” the TikTok creator responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @sienamiaok via TikTok comment and Chipotle via email.

