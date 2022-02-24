‘You’re not the hero you think you are’: TikToker’s heated exchange with Burger King worker sparks debate about who’s at fault

A man’s story about a negative experience he had at a Burger King in Florida has viewers pointing out that actually, it seems like he’s the one with the problem.

User @bronconero posted two videos to TikTok this month, one showing the end of an encounter with Burger King employees and the other explaining his version of events.

The first video shows him filming a drive-thru window as an employee holds back another clearly distressed worker. A third employee rushes forward and shuts the window as the man calls them “witches,” names the location, and sighs dramatically to himself.

“So, this is the Burger King on Main Avenue,” the man says. “These witches. Look. God dammit.”

Viewers were left with many questions as the video explained nothing about whatever the customer was frustrated about but instead just showed a very brief glimpse of the aftermath.

“What happened bro?” one viewer asked. “How do we know who is really the witches or wizards without seeing the video or what transpired?”

If @bronconero has more video from the encounter itself, he didn’t share it, but he did upload a nearly 3-minute video describing what he says led up to that short clip.

According to the TikToker, he placed an order through the Burger King app and was offered a free upgrade in meal size at the time. He says when he arrived to pick it up, he was charged an extra dollar and change for a drink that should have been free and asked for the issue to be corrected. A manager voided the transaction and asked him to resubmit it through the app—but his additional free offer was no longer available.

“So this young lady decided that OK, instead of giving me what I originally ordered, she was going to give my money back, close the window on me,” he says.

He says he started knocking on the window and another employee came over to open it “and immediately she swatted my hand away.” At that point, he finally acknowledges that he was holding the window open so that the worker couldn’t close it and eventually grabbed her hand so she couldn’t force him to remove his. In his retelling, he seems shocked that the worker then started throwing straws and cursing at him and swears off that Burger King location altogether.

His follow-up story had people confounded that he got so worked up over a single dollar, and many questioned what else he was leaving out or skewing in regards to his own behavior.

“Giving them a hard time over $1 u can cook a burger at home,” user @destinelshe wrote.

“You do know they have machines that calculate the price of everything it isn’t them randomly adding a dollar,” @cheesecake9066 pointed out, while @nathanlyle added, “You’re not the hero you think you are in this story.”

User @vohngotti summed up what a lot of folks expressed: “Sir you’re way too grown for all of this!”

The Daily Dot reached out to @bronconero via TikTok comment and to Burger King via email.

