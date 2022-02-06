‘This is my resignation letter right here’: Burger King worker shows aftermath of deep fryer overflow in viral TikTok

Viral TikTok footage shows a deep fryer overflowing onto the floor inside a Burger King kitchen.

A TikToker and Burger King employee known as Joshua Michael (@palmmtree_93) shared the video, which received 3 million views as of Sunday.

“Bro, fuck out of here. I’m done working here,” Michael said in the video as he showed the oil bubbling and splashing up out of the fryer.

Michael walked around a corner of the kitchen to show the floor, which was covered in overflowing oil from the deep fryer.

In another TikTok showing the overflow, Michael said, “This is my resignation letter right here.”

He added that “shit happens every day” but “who knows how it happens?”

Viewers had mixed reactions to both the overflowing deep fryer and Michael’s response to it. Several called out the employees, including Michael, who could be seen laughing watching the air fryer as it spilled over.

“our generation was so good compared to today’s. we cared about our jobs. this speaks in volumes hearing them laughing,” one viewer commented on the video.

Another viewer wrote, “So no emergency shut down or how do deal with it. Let’s all stand around and laugh 🤔. Have fun cleaning it up.”

“Bruh giggling like that ain’t gonna take hours to clean bro,” someone one else said. In response to the comment, Michael wrote, “Exactly one hour and 30 minutes it took to get it off the floor.”

Another user commented, “That’s what happens when kids run a restaurant.”

Some viewers defended the Burger King employees though.

“Not people shitting on teen workers when without them they wouldn’t be able to get their coffee in the morning or food on their lunch break,” one viewer commented with an eye-roll emoji.

“comments be like ‘that’s what happens when you let kids…’ aren’t you the same people that want low wages bc its a kids job?” another user said.

“this stuff wouldn’t happen if they raise minimum wage to a liveable wage,” a viewer said.

In response to the assumption that the overflow was a result of teen workers, Michael said, “Wasn’t a teenager, get your facts straight.” In his latest TikTok about the incident, Michael said there are no teens at the store and a manager had put water in the fryer.

Another TikTok from Michael showed some of the employees working to clean up the deep fryer spillage. One employee appears to be mopping while the other piles paper towels onto the mess.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Burger King via PR email.

