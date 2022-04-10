A TikToker and alleged former Brandy Melville employee has gone viral after claiming the brand takes photos of customers for inspiration.

According to user Emily’s (@emilyvannoten) now-viral TikTok, Brandy Melville employees were encouraged to photograph “cute” customers and send the photos to the label’s head office. From there, Emily implies that the label borrowed customers’ styles from these photos to inspire new clothes.

Emily’s video currently has over 242,000 views.

“Working @ brandy melville & having to take photos of cute customers fits to send to head office which is why the clothes look similar to other brands,” Emily writes in the text overlaying the video.

In comments, Emily clarifies that employees always had permission from the person to take a photo.

“I mean that while working you had to go up to girls in cute fits, ask to take their photo so we could send it to head office for ‘inspo,’” she explained.

According to Emily, staff were also photographed for a similar reason.

“They took pics of each employee’s fit each day too and sent it to head office to make sure we were dressing the part,” she detailed in a later comment.

Users seemed to verify the former claim, with many sharing stories of having their photos taken at Brandy Melville.

“This happened to me a lot when I would go in there,” claimed one user. “Once I wore a vintage gingham set and the same pants were made like a month later.”

“My friend got her custom ring copied when we used to work there!” alleged another. “They were selling it like a week later.”

Sometimes, users say that they were surprised by what looks intrigued the Brandy Melville staff.

“They got me in a zelly top ronnie tank and plaid shorts once,” recalled one user. “I was like, is this really that revolutionary?”

“Asked me where i got my gildan hoodie and cargo pants im sorry gang LMAO,” said a further TikToker.

“Happened to me but everything i was wearing was already brandy,” stated another.

According to Emily, most people were more than happy to have their photo taken, and she “never had anyone say no.”

Additionally, if you’re pulling off a great fit in Brandy Melville, Emily says it can be a great gateway into working at the store.

As she says in the comments, “no joke, also a good way to get a job there!”

Emily did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. Brandy Melville did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

