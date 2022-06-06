Woman allegedly films self throwing ‘cheating’ boyfriend’s mother’s ashes in body of water

A Texas woman was reportedly charged with abuse of a corpse after throwing her boyfriend’s mother’s ashes into a lake after finding that he allegedly cheated on her.

According to Black Enterprise, Augustine Gladney is accused of dumping her boyfriend’s mother’s ashes into Lake Worth in 2020. Black Enterprise also reports that although the crime is alleged to have happened two years ago, a TikTok showing a woman doing essentially claiming to do the same thing——tossing her partner’s mother’s ashes into a body of water because they allegedly cheated——surfaced, bringing attention to the story.

Black Enterprise reports that it is unclear if the woman in the video is Gladney, but that it remains unlikely as the incident occurred more than two years ago.

Gladney was charged in early May, and Black Enterprise reports that it is unclear whether she remains in custody. Abuse of a corpse is a Class A misdemeanor in Texas and carries a $4,000 fine.

On TikTok, a video posted by @starringsaraa reignited interest in the story, with commenters saying that a woman taking this kind of action against her partner——or ex-partner——was going too far. “Did she take it too far ?” the TikToker posed the question in the caption.

“Yes she did and personally I would not let that slide” one commenter wrote.

“Personally I would never let someone cheat on me without getting back but throwing away his moms ashes is wayyyyyy to far,” another said.

However, it’s also entirely possible the video was posted as a joke as the TikTok noted she’s “on Tiktok just trollin” in her bio. The video was viewed nearly 6 million times in three days.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Fort Worth Police Department via email and @starringsaraa via Instagram direct message regarding the video. Gladney was unable to be reached for comment.

