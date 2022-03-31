‘Immediate red flag’: TikToker films boyfriend asking her get out of biology lab group after she’s paired with boy, sparking debate

A relationship debate is brewing on TikTok after a user posted a recording of an alleged conversation between her and her boyfriend.

In the video, Anna (@a.nnapaige) tells her boyfriend that she was placed in a lab group for her biology class. She says the group has “three girls and one guy,” and her boyfriend objects to it.

“I told you to talk to your teacher about it,” the man in the video says. “You’re with another guy in a group. Do you not see the problem?”

Anna’s video currently has over 2.4 million views and sparked considerable discussion.

In the text overlaying the video, Anna asks, “Should I break up with my boyfriend over this?”

She reiterated the question in the caption, which reads: “just had this talk with my boyfriend over a guy in my biology lab group. should i break up with him?”

According to comments, the answer is “yes.”

“Get out while you can,” one user urged.

“Red flags. Don’t waste your time! Even if there are a lot of qualifying ‘green flags’,” another said. “He’s insecure and will bring you down.”

“The insecurity is literally pouring out of him — how does he expect to avoid men for your entire life?” a third questioned.

However, some questioned whether this interaction actually took place.

“This cannot be real,” a TikToker shared.

“So when did you start recording, before or after you practiced the script?” another asked.

Regardless of the veracity of Anna’s video, other users resonated with it.

“As someone who dated a boy this insecure before, RUN,” a user wrote. “I was NEVER allowed to talk to or hang out with other guys, even if it was for school. It’s bad.”

“Literally my ex telling me to quit my job [because] the staff was 13 women and one man,” another stated.

“MY EX WAS LIKE THIS,” another TikToker detailed. “PLEASE LEAVE THIS WILL ONLY GET WORSE.”

As one user wrote, “If you’re recording, then you already know the answer.”

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline online or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

The Daily Dot reached out to Anna via TikTok comment.

