‘He is a Republican state senator who contributed to taking my rights as a woman away’: Bisexual TikToker says she cut off abusive politician dad

In a post-Roe nation, the daughter of a Republican senator posted a viral TikTok saying she “cut” her dad off because of his opposing conservative views.

Korynn Dickey (@469allidoiswhine) posted the TikTok on Wednesday where it has gained more than 483,000 views. The clip shows her dancing with a rainbow pillow.

The text overlay reads, “I had to cut my dad off. See, I’m a bisexual Pisces and he is a republican state senator who contributed to taking my rights as a woman away and the possibility of me being able to marry the girl of my dreams one day.”

“Guess who!! clues are hidden in the video,” she added in the caption.

In the comments section, many people supported her.

“Girl I am so sorry he did that but I’m proud of you and you’re gonna do great things!!” one wrote.

Others shared their own similar experiences with parents holding opposing political views.

“My dad with a black bisexual daughter voted Republican and wonders why I’m angry at him over ‘just politics,'” another commented.

The creator responded, “I’m so sorry. it is not just politics anymore, it’s [inhumane] what they are trying to do to America’s people.”

It seems viewers connected the dots based on Korynn Dickey’s video and identified her dad as Adrian Dickey, a member of the Iowa State Senate. In a follow-up video, the creator says her dad was one of the 60 legislators who urged the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn the 2018 Planned Parenthood v. Reynolds ruling, which affirmed abortion as a constitutional right in the state of Iowa.

“Yes my dad didn’t vote on roe v wade but he did support this! That’s enough for me to finally cut him off and no longer claim him as a parent,” she wrote in the comments.

Another TikTok implies that her dad supported the ban on transgender girls competing in girls’ school sports. This bill was passed in March 2022 with Republicans who supported the bill saying it “protects girls’ sports” from unfair athletic advantages. The article states opponents of the legislation say young trans people already are so marginalized and face higher rates of depression and suicide.

Korynn Dickey told the Daily Dot via Instagram direct message that she came out as bisexual to her dad during the bill’s passing because she “wasn’t OK with what was happening,” and he essentially dismissed her.

She said her relationship with her father made her develop post-traumatic stress disorder and said he was abusive while she was growing up. When she was a teenager, she refused to speak to her father.

“It was purely no contact out of fear,” she wrote. She says she let him back into her life in March 2020.

“When he was elected I was told to keep my mouth shut. I did because at the end of the day, I really hoped he had changed,” she said.

“When the Roe v. Wade came to light, I voiced my concerns and he silenced them,” she said.

“There’s so much more money and power-driven things he has done. I will likely make more TikToks on them,” she said.

While Korynn did not confirm to the Daily Dot whether her dad was state senator Adrian Dickey, Facebook photos of the two of them and a candidacy announcement seem to prove they are indeed father and daughter.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Adrian Dickey’s team via email for comment on this story.

Today’s top stories