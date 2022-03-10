‘I smell a lawsuit’: Beyond Juicery + Eatery accused of changing menu after TikToker goes to hospital for ‘severe’ peanut allergy

The health food chain Beyond Juicery + Eatery is being accused of changing its menu after a TikToker says she went to the hospital for her “severe peanut allergy” after eating one of its bowls.

Emma LaFave (@emmalafave) posted the TikTok on Sunday. “When beyond juice puts peanuts in ur food but then ‘changes the bowl’ after u go to the hospital,” the text overlay reads.

The clip shows her in the hospital after having an allergic reaction to peanuts then shows her order receipt, dated to Saturday. According to the receipt, she ordered the Boba Blue Bowl and commented that she has a “severe peanut allergy.” Then the clip shows the ingredients list for Total Energy Clusters, which includes roasted peanuts, and the Beyond Juicery app, which shows that the menu for the Boba Blue Bowl was changed, seemingly to reflect the roasted peanuts.

“We’ve recently updated our menu and boba blue bowl has changed. please clear your card and add your product(s) individually again. do not use the reorder button,” the app notes.

As of Wednesday, the TikTok has over 90,800 views.

In the comments, people called the experience “scary.”

“LAWSUITTT,” someone commented.

“Coming soon!” replied LaFave.

“Hmm I smell a lawsuit,” another TikToker wrote.

As of Wednesday, the Daily Dot could not find the Boba Blue Bowl on its online menu.

The chain was called by QSR magazine a “rising leader in the healthy fast-casual food industry” that boasts 50 locations nationwide that are either open or in development.

The Daily Dot has reached out to LaFave via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message, and Beyond Juicery + Eatery via email.

Today’s top stories: