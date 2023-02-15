‘This is $200 right here’: Customer orders Beauty Blenders from Target. Her shopper got her Ninja blenders instead

In a now-viral video, a woman said that when the Beauty Blender makeup sponges she ordered from Target were out of stock, her grocery delivery shopper replaced them with Ninja Foodi blenders instead.

TikTok user Sofia Bella (@iamsofiabella) posted the video on Feb. 14. Within 24 hours, the video received over 2 million views.

In the video, Bella held up two large blender boxes and laughed.

“I just made a Target order. One of the things I ordered was two Beauty Blenders. Apparently, they were out of Beauty Blenders, and they thought Beauty Blenders were blenders,” she said.

Bella added in the caption: “The fact that he told me I was gonna love the substitutions too.”

@iamsofiabella The fact that he told me I was gonna love the substitutions too 😭💀 ♬ original sound – Sofia Bella

In the comments section, some viewers shared their experiences with receiving bizarre substitutions on their grocery orders.

“Ordered tampons once, replaced with green bell peppers because apparently pads don’t exist and peppers do the same thing??? lmao,” one user shared.

“One time I order steaks from Walmart and they were out so they substituted it with hot dogs,” a second wrote.

Other viewers told Bella to keep the expensive blenders. At Target, one Beauty Blender retails for $20, and a Ninja Foodi blender goes for about $100.

“If they charged you a beauty blender,‘that’s a win,” one viewer wrote.

However, Bella said that Target charged her the difference, writing that the “$150 order turned into a $400 order.” It is unclear whether Bella got a refund for the items.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sofia Bella and Target via email.