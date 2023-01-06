‘Are u not allowed to tell them to leave?’: Bartender says customers stayed over 2 hours past closing time

Staying past closing time may not be a big deal to customers, but for those in the service industry it can present a particular nuisance as one bartender showed in a recent TikTok video.

In the video, user Ash (@life_behind_the_bar) shows herself at work at 11:13pm when a customer asks her if the bar was closed.

“Yeah, we closed at 9 o’clock,” Ash replies.

Ash writes in the video how they were in the middle of taking a Snapchat, when the customer inquired about the closing time. The customer then asks if they could get one more drink.

“Sure, I would love to give you one more,” Ash responds.

Her video has been viewed more than 150,000 times as of Friday.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ash via TikTok comment. Commenters on the video were curious as to why the bar Ash works at seemed to close so early.

“What kind of bar closes at 9,” one commenter asked.

“We close early during the week due to staffing shortages so that we’re not working 60+ hours every week,” Ash replied via comment.

According to Elite Daily, proper restaurant and bar etiquette includes being cautious of an establishment’s closing time. The website Bar & Restaurant also reports that a “high percentage of incidents occur in the hour before, during and immediately after a venue closes and the longer the venue stays open the higher the risk for incidents.”

Other commenters on Ash’s video urged her to push back against customers who stay past closing time.

“Control your bar,” one commenter said. “It’s not their space, it’s yours. As a [fellow] bartender you need to stand [your] ground and not be shy when it comes to kicking people out.”

“Are u not allowed to tell them to leave? I’d be so mad haha,” another commenter said.