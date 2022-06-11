Managing employees while ensuring that you’re hitting your targets as a supervisor and keeping a business profitable is no simple task. There are tons of online resources on effective “leadership” training and qualities folks are expected to possess/cultivate within themselves.

TikToker Alicia Perkins, however, is going viral for highlighting a simple tweet that stipulates the difference between “bad” and “good” managers. The Twitter post that Perkins is referring to was posted by Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He is also the author of the self-help book “THINK AGAIN,” a New York Times #1 best-selling title.

Grant’s tweet reads: “Bad managers keep people trapped in dead-end jobs. Good managers create opportunities for people to grow and advance. Great managers encourage people to pursue growth and advancement even if it means leaving for another organization.” In the message that he posted on October 28, 2021, he also attached an image of a quote from Indra Nooyi that states mentors should “care enough” about their employees’ enrichment even outside of their organization.

“Mentors don’t want a captive relationship,” the quote reads. “They just want to see people soar. They want to give them the wings.”

This is a sentiment that Alicia echoed, stating in the now-viral TikTok as she “holds up” the Tweet from Grant: “This. If your boss never talks about growth beyond the current position that you’re in, that’s a red flag.”

Perkins’ TikTok started a discussion in the comments section. One user asked: “What if most people don’t have growth in their positions?”

Alicia responded that “it’s up to you to find organizations that have growth opportunities.”

Then there are other people who aren’t necessarily interested in “growth” as it means that they will then have to do more work, which they didn’t seem to be about.

“There are some like me who are good to stay in position until retirement,” one viewer wrote. “Growth = more work, no thanks.”

Other commenters remarked that they have dealt with “toxic” bosses in the past who had no regard for their career mobility.

“I left a company and tried to carve pathways for growth for my staff but the new person that tried to take over only promoted her bestie instead, so…,” one user explained.

“I’m 3 months into my job & already ready to go. They want us to do more but gives 50 cents-$1 raises. They let people no call no show. Why bother,” another said.

“They promote who they want to promote. It’s always been like this,” a third claimed.

“Don’t try to tell me we’re a family either,” another added.

However, there were some who shared stories of bosses who were looking out for them.

“My current boss transferred me to a better position when she saw I was bored and overqualified,” one viewer said.

“Mine is great but the company would rather invest in her than her department. i’m ready to GO,” another commented.

Some said that employees really need to “advocate” for themselves and that the onus of attaining upward career mobility also falls on workers, too.

“And that’s a two way street too – you gotta be your own advocate/cheerleader and communicate what your goals are,” one user said.

“My boss was like would you like me to train to be my successor 2 months into me joining. She’s head of the dept which is many positions away,” a second shared.

Ellevate Network states that one of many character traits that great managers share is a demonstrated ability to “invest in others.” That seems like it probably includes ensuring their employees are enriched in their work and have a career path that is fulfilling to them.

