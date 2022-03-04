‘We’re going to see how dirty it really is’: TikToker finds out how much bacteria grows on restaurant silverware in viral TikTok

TikTokers are breathing sighs of relief after user Sam Barefoot (@sam_barefoot) posted a video showing a bacteria culture grown from a sample collected from a restaurant’s silverware.

The results? Nothing.

In Barefoot’s first TikTok, he thoroughly swabs the restaurant’s silverware.

“We’re going to see how dirty it really is,” he tells the camera.

In the comments section of the first video, TikTokers were nervous.

“That knife looked sus the minute you removed the napkin,” wrote one user.

“I work at a restaurant and I would NEVER EAT THERE,” another alleged. “Half the time our dishwasher doesn’t work and just leaves full pieces of lettuce and other gunk on.”

But when the results came back, it turns out that the silverware was actually fairly bacteria-free. Except for a small spot that even Barefoot wasn’t sure was bacterial, the resultant petri dish housed “nothing.”

The comments below this one showed that TikTokers’ minds were put at ease by these results.

“I was so scared,” a commenter shared.

“That makes me feel better,” another TikToker expressed.

Other commenters who said they work in food service claimed that this result shouldn’t be surprising.

“It’s ran through a machine that cleans it with (practically) boiling water and sanitizers,” one user explained. “And after that most restraunt[s] wipe it with a sani cloth.”

Others agreed. “I work in a kitchen and we wash, rinse then it sits in sanitizing water for at least 2 min. So maybe that’s what happened here,” another TikToker detailed. “Awesome either way.”

While many were happy with the results, some still expressed dissatisfaction.

As one user wrote, “This is good. Why am I disappointed?”

Sam Barefoot did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

