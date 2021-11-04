Aunt Karen says woman is threatening her with legal action after she exposed her for saying only Black people play music loud

The popular TikToker who goes by “Aunt Karen” (@auntkaren0) allegedly exposed a woman who was caught being racist to her neighbors from her porch. The TikToker says that the woman in the video threatened her with a cease and desist if she didn’t take the video down.

She posted the original video on Monday, and it currently has over 448,000 views. In it, the woman yells, “My white neighbors, my Asian neighbors, and my other neighbors—Indian neighbors—don’t play their music so loud that I can’t sleep. Only y’all do it.”

“Who’s y’all?” the woman’s neighbor, who is filming, questions, to which the woman responds, “Black people!”

People try to calm the filmer down, telling her: “It’s not worth it.”

“That display of racism was by relationship guru, Dr. Stephanie,” Aunt Karen, whose name is Denise Bradley and is known for exposing people who are caught exhibiting racist behavior, says. Bradley says that the woman has a practice in Maryland.

In a follow-up, posted by Bradley on Wednesday, she reveals that the woman threatened her with a “cease and desist” letter to remove the video from TikTok.

“One of the things I’m not gonna do is take that post down. Unless TikTok tells me to take it down, your racist ass is gonna be up there,” Bradley says.

The follow-up currently has over 312,000 views.

This is not the first time Bradley has been threatened over her work on TikTok. In August, she revealed she was receiving death threats for exposing an allegedly racist CEO.

“I will not be scared away from what I believe in,” Bradley told the Daily Dot at the time. “Racism has no place in 2021.”

The Daily Dot reached out to both Bradley and Dr. Stephanie.

