In a recent tweet, Denise Bradley, also known as TikToker Aunt Karen, said that the husband of Eileen Cure, the top-level finance executive that Bradley accused of racist hiring practices last month, threatened Bradley’s life.

Bradley, who’s known for her “Racist of the Day” TikTok videos, tweeted on Thursday that a Houston reporter confirmed Cure’s husband said, “Tell that TikToker to come down here to Texas, and I’ll put her in a grave.”

“At this point I am concerned for my safety, and will be taking necessary steps to protect myself,” Bradley wrote.

I news reporter in Houston just confirmed that Eileen Cure’s husband stated “Tell that Tiktoker to come down here to Texas, and I’ll put her in a grave”. At this point I am concerned for my safety, and will be taking necessary steps to protect myself. — Auntkaren0 (@Auntkaren01) August 5, 2021

Bradley identified the reporter mentioned in her tweet as Click2Houston’s Taisha Walker to the Daily Dot.

In her TikTok that initially exposed Cure, Bradley referenced a Skype message that Cure allegedly sent to an employee about hiring practices at her financial planning company.

“I said no blacks,” the message says. “Please don’t second guess me or go against what I ask. Listen to me and give me what I ask for please.” Cure also implied that she wasn’t prejudiced herself but that her clients were.

Cure was later fired from her position at LPL Financial.

Bradley has posted many follow-up videos about her continuing interactions with Cure—who Bradley says is suing her—and new information on the situation on her TikTok. But the tone of the videos took a turn after Bradley was put into danger herself.

In a TikTok posted on Aug. 6 (the day after she tweeted about the death threat), Bradley confirmed that she was safe. She also said that because of her concerns for her personal safety, she left her home and was staying in a hotel.

A GoFundMe page was also started on Bradley’s behalf and by Tuesday had raised over $23,000 for the creator.

“I have to take all threats seriously,” Bradley told the Daily Dot, who said because her address has been published online, she was “forced to move.”

“It’s clear her husband blames me for his wife’s business failing when it clearly was her own doing,” said Bradley, adding that she has not spoken directly to Eileen Cure.

In her TikTok video uploaded Monday, Bradley filmed herself at a gun range. She told the Daily Dot that she is increasing the security in her home and has completed a concealed carry class.

“I will not be scared away from what I believe in,” Bradley said. “Racism has no place in 2021.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walker and LPL.

