Man verbally harasses Asian woman because she didn’t ‘acknowledge’ him

An Asian woman was sitting at a subway station in Brooklyn when a man approached her and began verbally harassing her.

The woman recorded a video of the incident. In the video, the man can be heard going on a racist rant and yelling curse words at the woman when she did not respond to his advances.

In the 24-second clip, the man says, “An Asian comes to my country and don’t want to acknowledge the Black man.”

The man ended his rant by calling the woman a “b*tch.”

The woman, who is wearing a face mask, looks into the camera and shakes her head.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Asian American community has experienced a surge of attacks and harassment. According to the New York Times, New York City had the largest increase in reported hate crimes against Asians in 2020.

A deputy inspector at the New York Police Department’s Asian Hate Crimes Task Force also told the Times that “Asian-Americans are often reluctant to report crime because of language barriers or worries over having their immigration status questioned.”

