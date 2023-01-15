‘Landlord should’ve checked it BEFORE she scheduled a showing’: Landlord hosts apartment viewing—while tenant she evicted is still inside

Apartment hunting is stressful, and a surefire way to make the endeavor even worse is to view an apartment while an evicted tenant refuses to leave.

A TikToker by the name of Kaylah (@shakaylah1) went viral after recording a shouting match between a landlord showing her an apartment and a resident who won’t leave.

“Apartment viewing gone wrong,” the text overlay in the clip reads. The woman in the video, presumably the landlord who is showing the apartment, knocks on a door inside the dwelling. Someone speaks from behind the door (most likely the current tenant) to which the woman showing the apartment says, “Well I informed you there was a twelve o’clock showing, so.”

As both women argue back and forth, the landlord tells her she gave the tenant a 48-hour notice and to “consult with the CHA.” The tenant replies that she will.

“OK, I wish you would cause she should have told you you’ve been evicted a month or two ago and you should have been out my motherfucking place,” the landlord replies. “You should have been out my place…you was given a ten-day notice, ma’am. Anyways.”

The person behind the door informs the woman that they’re getting themselves ready for work. The landlord continues to speak to the TikToker filming the interaction. “So we’re gonna wait till she’s done I apologize,” she says.

“This woman is trifling as hell. You see how she has this damn place?” the landlord remarks as the camera begins panning around the unit showing various items strewn across the floor including shopping bags, boxes, clothing, and other personal belongings.

The tenant continues to speak behind the door, which prompts another response from the landlord. “Bitch you shoulda been out my damn place. Fuck is you talking about? Don’t fucking play with me ho,” she tells her.

The tenant replies, “I’m not talking to you.”

“Bitch you should’ve been out my place,” the landlord yells again.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kaylah via TikTok comment for further information.

Judging from follow-up videos on Kaylah’s TikTok account, it doesn’t seem that she took the apartment as she stated that she’s still looking for a unit in the Chicago area.

Other TikTok users who saw her post said the landlord’s behavior didn’t exactly make the best impression on them.

“The landlord outfit woulda told me all I needed to know,” one said.

Another remarked, “Why is she showing the apartment in that condition,” while @theylovedamia plainly stated, “I would never rent from that landlord.”