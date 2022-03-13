‘You ever been in a trap before?’: TikTokers refer to their Airbnb house as a ‘trap house,’ sparking outrage

A TikToker has come under fire recently for posting a video claiming the Dallas Airbnb she stayed in was a “trap house,” or a residency known to sell illegal drugs. The video, which was posted by Jazlyn Soler (user @jazmarisol1), shows a sparsely decorated Airbnb that Jazlyn claims she rented for $20.

“When you book an Airbnb for $20 in Dallas but you end up in a Traphouse so you immediately leave and book a hotel,” she writes in the video, which has received more than 90,000 views. In the caption, she adds “This was a horrific experience.”

TikTokers were quick to ridicule Jazlyn for referring to what appeared to be a normal living space as a “trap house.”

“That’s definitely not a trap house,” wrote one user.

“You ever been in a trap before?” asked another. Many agreed with this idea, with one user saying, “The immediate realization that no one in this group has ever stepped foot in a trap house.”

Others criticized Jazlyn for expecting more from a $20 Airbnb.

“Bro what did you expect for 20$,” questioned a TikToker.

“There’s like 5 adults there and you got a $20 air bnb just to complain and get a hotel,” shared another. “Why are y’all like this?”

“For $20 you should’ve got an actual trap house,” added a further TikTok user. “Y’all got lucky.”

Jazlyn claims the Airbnb was located in the Bishop Arts District of Dallas, which some commenters claim is a genuinely dangerous area. However, others said that the area isn’t as bad as many make it out to be.

“I stayed in that area for $50 a night for 4 days place looked close to this. I came from south Texas, just reminded me of that,” said a user. “It’s not that bad.”

For her part, Jazlyn seems to have a good sense of humor about the situation.

“I’ll record the drug deal nxt time, srry bby Gwrls,” she writes in the comments, seeming to imply that she saw a drug deal take place near the building. But as a user pointed out in response, “That’s still not what a trap house looks like.”

As one user wrote in the comments, “That’s one nice trap house to me — nicest one I seen!”

Jazlyn did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram DM. Airbnb did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

