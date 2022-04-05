‘I’m gonna lose my mind’: Airbnb host slams high schoolers for prom after-parties in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok this week, a user said he would never allow high school students to rent his Airbnb for after-prom parties. The video sparked debate about the legal ramifications of allowing minors to rent properties on the platform.

The video, which has over 75,000 views and was posted by Airbnb host Bailey Kramer (@thebalieykramer), shows screenshots of messages from high schoolers asking to use an Airbnb rental for prom and graduation parties. The TikToker claims almost 10 different kids from the same school requested to use his property for prom.

“If I get one more high schooler to request my Airbnb for their after-prom party, I’m gonna lose my mind,” the TikToker said in the video, “I’ll host bachelor parties, family gatherings, weddings, I don’t care! As long as it’s not an after-prom party. Thank you for listening to my rant.”

Airbnb is a vacation property rental platform. According to Airbnb’s website, all parties at Airbnb rentals that have over 16 guests or are deemed “disruptive” to surrounding communities are banned. Additionally, no one under the age of 18 is allowed to rent an Airbnb property.

While some high schoolers might meet Airbnb’s age requirement or abide by gathering size limitations, many users commented on the viral TikTok that it’s not worth the potential risk of minors showing up.

“Y’all it’s not worth the risk of having unsupervised minors on your property no matter what they’re offering,” one user warned.

“Yeah too much liability for a high school party,” another commented.

Others said it was worth the risk to skirt Airbnb’s policies—but only if you jack up the price.

“I would allow parties at my place but put an insane cleaning fee lol,” one user shared.

“I’d do it for 4999.99 a night plus 500$ a night cleaning fees,” another said.

The creator of the TikTok responded: “I’d consider it… jk it would be a headache.”

Other Airbnb hosts have expressed concerns over the legal implications of allowing underage guests to rent their properties. Back in 2019, hosts on an Airbnb community thread debated whether or not they could be held responsible for guests under 21 years old drinking on their properties. Airbnb did not publicly reply to the thread, but its events policy states that properties listed as “party” or “event friendly” may be suspended.

Airbnb did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment regarding whether Airbnb hosts can be held liable for unauthorized parties at their rental properties.

However, guests can be held responsible. Back in 2020, Airbnb took legal action for the first time against a guest for throwing an unauthorized party. Three people were shot and killed at the event, according to AP News.

Multiple unauthorized parties at Airbnb locations have led to violence in recent years. In January, four people were killed in a shooting at a birthday party in an Airbnb rental in Los Angeles, according to the Guardian.

In 2021, a huge Airbnb party with over 100 guests led to two teenagers being shot. The Airbnb’s owner was allegedly unaware of the party, and did not face criminal charges. However, the host’s listing and the guest’s account were both suspended, according to ABC 13.

The Daily Dot reached out to Airbnb for comment via email, and Kramer via Instagram message.

Update 2:57pm CT, April 5, 2022: “Airbnb bans parties, and if a Host reports an unauthorized party at their listing, we will take action towards the guest according to our policies,” a representative for the company told the Daily Dot via email.

