‘What a waste of food’: Man finds 5 Wingstop bags of no-tip DoorDash orders dumped on side of road

A TikToker recently went viral after coming across five large bags of mobile orders from Wingstop that were abandoned on the side of the road.

The creator, Austin (@t1_asclepius), says he found the untouched bags of food as he was heading into his local gym. While he initially thought the food was from Buffalo Wild Wings, he said later in the comments section that the meals were actually from Wingstop.

He speculates in the clip that these orders are ones that were placed through DoorDash and were never picked up. There have been reports on social media of drivers not picking up orders due to low gratuities, but it’s unclear as to whether or not this is the case for the bags of food Austin shows off in his TikTok.

“So I just pulled up to my gym and I found out where Buffalo Wild Wings throws away it’s fucking DoorDash orders that doesn’t get picked up,” Austin says in the clip.

Several users on the platform had different reactions when it came to the food. Some applauded the restaurant for not simply throwing the food away.

“At least they didn’t throw it away. Someone homeless can take it, you can or if the dashers make it they can grab it,” one user wrote.

However, Austin said that while there are a lot of unhoused individuals residing in this particular area, that he does hope someone who needs the food manages to eat it.

One user pointed out that the food could be left for folks who may live out of their cars and sign up for a gym membership to shower. “Smart leaving it by the gym, a lot of people that live out of their cars and that go there to shower,” they said.

There were some people who expressed that they would probably grab the food themselves if they saw that outdoors, to which Austin replied that he would give them the address of the location if they wanted it.

According to Convenience.org, 2.6% of all orders without tips aren’t picked up by delivery drivers. It seems that the magic number to reduce the chances of your order not getting brought to you in a decent amount of time is $2.50, however, as that percentage drops down to 0.9%. Greater than that and the non-delivery rate drops to 0.7%, so it appears that there are studies to back up all of those tip-baiting stories after all.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Austin via TikTok comment and Wingstop via email for further information.