‘He’s not lying’: Wingstop worker shares PSA to ensure customers get fresh food

A Wingstop employee recently went viral on TikTok after sharing a PSA to make customers’ lives a little better.

In the video, TikToker and Wingstop worker Keldrick Hopson (@keldrickhopson)reveals the busiest times at the chain. Hopson says they usually get an influx of orders after 5pm on Thursday through Sunday, resulting in longer wait times. However, he says guests should come in an hour after ordering to ensure they get fresh food—regardless of the wait time they were told.

“Wingstop Tips 101,” he starts the video. “If you order food after 5, Thursday-Sunday, listen to what I say, and they tell you thirty-minute to forty-minute wait, just come in an hour for fresh food.”

Hopson regularly shares content from his job, frequently showing his over 72,000 followers how he makes the food. This video, however, has received over 1.5 million views since it was posted on Wednesday, with many people in the comments praising Hopson for this tip.

“You’re the best wing stop person!!” one viewer wrote.

“Appreciate it my boy,” a second viewer commented.

“Always treat the wingstop team well and they will treat you well back,” a third said.

Former and current employees of Wingstop also confirmed the long wait times on those specific times and days.

“I worked there, people don’t understand the wait time is long because after 5pm everyone is trying to order, our wait time has gone to 2 hrs before,” one stated.

“As someone who worked at wingstop, you are speak facts,” a second agreed.

“I’m currently a cook there I’ve been working for 2 plus years he’s absolutely right,” a third commented.

Another former employee concurred with what Hopson said and added another tip of their own. “[On God] my dude worked there for years and don’t come 1hr – 30 min to close bc they already closed and not taking orders no more,” they said.

Additionally, some viewers relayed their experiences with the long wait times at Wingstop.

“He’s not lying. Last weekend mines said 35 mins, yet it was an hour or more,” one shared.

“Not even a thirty min wait, they be saying 5 min, damn near waiting for an hour,” a second said.

“LMFAO wtf… i deadass went at like 6pm they said bout 30 mins. on everything i ain’t get home until like 7:30 lmfao,” a third commented.

