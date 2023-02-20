‘I’d set it up at my apartment complex and let rent pay itself’: TikToker says she made 20K off of vending machine business, shares ‘hack’ on where to put it

A vending machine business owner went viral for showing the unique location where she sets up shop—a local car dealership.

While @katrinalouiseee heard comments like, “You can only make money with vending machines if you place them at a location like Amazon,” she got creative with her location scouting. In the video, she recommends that others interested in the vending machine side hustle try placing them at a car dealership.

“Car dealerships are underrated like crazy, but it helped me make 20k,” the caption reads.

One person speculated that dealerships are a good place for the business because people are there, “FOREVER filling out all that dayum PAPERWORK.” They’re not wrong. A former dealership employee added that “this is true,” because they were always snacking on the job.

The TikTok has more than 2.7 million views.

One commenter wanted to know what cut of the profits the dealership asks for, and @katrinalouiseee said she doesn’t pay a dime at any of the locations where she’s set up.

The entrepreneur also partners with local laundromats and hospitals, based on her other videos.

Some commenters made suggestions for other potentially profitable locations.

“I’d set it up at my apartment complex and let rent pay itself,” one person said.

“Colleges, hospitals, car dealerships, plasma centers, local warehouses. Used to own a vending company,” another wrote.

“Anywhere with people in there for six to twelve hours because people need snacks and will shop out of the vending machines,” a commenter said.

Others were curious about how to go about starting a vending machine business. For those interested in buying cheap machines in good condition, Facebook is the place to go, @katrinalouiseee suggested in the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to @katrinalouiseee for comment via TikTok comment but did not immediately hear back.