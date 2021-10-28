Revitalize your muscles with these amazing massage guns

Did you know that muscle growth and fitness happen in recovery? Sure, lifting weights and doing high-intensity workouts get the process started, but precious “gains” can be lost if you mess up the recovery process. It’s one of the reasons some bodybuilders take steroids. They cut down on the recovery process so you can get back in the gym to pump more iron. Another way to assist the recovery process is to use a massage gun. Here are some of the best massage guns available.

What is a massage gun?

If you’re unfamiliar with these little miracle weapons, they may resemble some sort of power tool. Once turned on, you can use them to massage sore spots and aid in muscle recovery and relaxation. Different guns come with optional attachments for different styles of massage and are typically wireless.

When it comes to rating the best massage guns, here are a few facets I’m considering.

Strength: If they’re weak, they’re useless. You want something that’s going to go deep and press the stress out of you like a visit from a masseuse.

Ease of use: Oftentimes, massage guns just plain look weird. That’s fine. What’s not fine is if they’re cumbersome at all. They have to be easy to use and easy to store.

Extra features: It’s simple machinery, but occasionally, glitzy extras are worth the splurge.

Good massage guns for newbies

If you’re new to the whole idea of massage guns, you may want to dip your toes in this post-workout craze. Here are a few inexpensive models to get you started.

Features: By and large, inexpensive and effective don’t mix when it comes to massage guns. The Y8 Pro Max may be one of the few outliers. Not only is it ready-to-go for 24 hours on a single charge, but the high torque motor manages to stay a little quiet. It even comes with eight different massage heads and a handy carrying case.

Setbacks: Going hard with this gun makes the motor stall out, so you have to go easy applying this gun over your body.

Price: $109

Features: Theragun is one of the most popular brands in the massage gun world, and its popularity is justly earned. The Mini model is strong,ultra-portable, and even quiet enough to use in public. With three speeds and 150 minutes of sustained run time, Theragun is a perfect starter for those new to massage guns.

Setbacks: This gun gets the job done, but it has few frills. It only applies 20 pounds of pressure – enough in many cases, but not enough for others.

Price: $199

Better massage guns worth splurging on

If you’re looking for a slightly sturdier answer when it comes to muscle relief and recovery, here are a few models worth upgrading to.

Features: This is one of the sleeker models available, and it even comes with features that aren’t obvious by just looking at it. Bluetooth, for one. By connecting to the Hyperice app, you can customize your massage even more, along with the five interchangeable heads.

Setbacks: It may go a little too hard for some. The lowest setting is still quite heavy.

Price: $329

Features: Sheer power sets this model apart from the competition. This one doesn’t deliver surface-level massages. Deep-tissue treatment is this gun’s forte. It also has built-in app capabilities to customize your massage to your heart’s content. Despite its power, it’s also whisper-quiet.

Setbacks: Using the start button requires a gentle touch. Some reviewers pointed to a cumbersome start button.

Price: $399

The best massage gun

Features: The Theragun Pro is a massage gun so powerful you should have to own a permit to own it. Luckily, this isn’t the case. Two separate 150-minute lithium-ion batteries help this gun run for 300 minutes. The rotating arm allows you to get into hard-to-reach places with six different attachments. All this strength and versatility comes with Theragun’s patented QuietForce, which silences any noise without sacrificing power. Best of all, every setting is done through a gorgeous OLED screen.

Setbacks: The price may be a little steep for those new to massage guns. If you’re looking for a sexy upgrade, this truly is the Cadillac of massage guns.

Price: $599

