‘When you’re mid-stalking someone’s Insta’: Viral TikTok leads everyone to freak out over app that tells you what profile is stalking you

In a viral TikTok post this month, users were freaked out to learn about apps that claim to tell you what profiles are stalking you on Instagram.

The TikTok posted last month by user @tina.hannah_ has over 583,000 views. It shows the creator looking around suspiciously with the caption “when you’re mid stalking someone’s insta and remember some people have apps to let them see who’s on their page.”

The viral TikTok caused controversy in its comments section about the legitimacy of apps that claim to track who views your page.

“I tell myself that those apps are scams and aren’t accurate to make myself feel better,” one user commented.

“They are scams… right?” another user asked.

“I tested it out with my friends and they didn’t show up on it,” a third replied, “It just randomizes people it’s not accurate.”

“There is no way a third party can get access to that kind of information, unless both of you are using the same app,” a fourth said.

When someone in the comments asked what app to use to see who viewed their page, the creator of the TikTok commented “there’s one called reports pro but i think you have to pay to get that feature.”

Reports Pro is an app available on Apple’s app store and Google Play. The app has a website online with information on its Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. However, it seems that it isn’t actually able to track who views your page.

There are plenty of apps that claim to tell you who has been stalking your Instagram lately. Unfortunately, there is no way for a third-party app to determine who viewed your profile, according to a report by Mashable.

Apps that claim to tell you who viewed your profile often are just generating a list of random usernames from your followers, according to Reader’s Digest.

Fake apps will often make money from charging you fees, selling user data, showing you ads, hacking your account or giving your device malware.

Some apps like Followmeter are able to compile metrics on who unfollows you, who you’re following that isn’t following you back, or who views your stories.

However, this is information you already have available on your account, and apps like Followmeter might still be tracking your data.

Many users made fun of those who would download these kinds of apps.

“If they have the app it’s more embarrassing for them,” one user commented.

“Y’all are paying for these apps too? that’s more embarrassing than the stalking itself,” another replied.

“Like me clicking on your profile is free but they pay. They’re the ones getting played fr,” a third said.

If you’d like to have some extra info on how your Instagram account is doing, switching to a business or creator account can show you additional metrics. When tested by a reporter at the Daily Dot, we were able to see numbers of accounts reached, content interactions, profile clicks, and more on business and creator accounts.

But regardless of if you have a personal, business, or creator account, you can’t currently see the usernames of those who viewed your profile on Instagram.

The Daily Dot reached out to Instagram and Reports Pro for comment via email, and user @tina.hannah_ via comment on her viral TikTok.

