‘If he’s not gasping for air, you are doing it wrong’: GOP lawmaker gives graphic oral sex advice on TikTok

A Republican state lawmaker in West Virginia has lost committee assignments for posting a TikTok in which he gave explicit sexual advice.

In the since-deleted TikTok, Rep. Joe Jeffries responded to a question about whether a women should hover or sit down when receiving cunnilingus in a position colloquially referred to as “sitting on someone’s face,” Pink News reports.

“So here’s the thing, ladies. If he’s not pushing you up, gasping for air, then you are probably doing it wrong,” Jeffries said. “You should be rubbing that thing all over his face, like hard.”

“His nose should be shoving your clit so far back up inside of you that it just drives you wild.”

The TikTok went viral, quickly prompting recriminations from all sides.

Many took issue with Jeffries dispensing advice on sex given his public history.

He sponsored a bill that would’ve outlawed teaching sexuality in public schools, WV Public Broadcasting reports. Jeffries has also promoted conversion therapy for homosexuals and likened being transgender to dogs identifying as cats, Pink News noted.

I’m being told that this was put up by a teacher at Hurricane High right here in Putnam County, WV.



I'm being told that this was put up by a teacher at Hurricane High right here in Putnam County, WV.

It's against school policy and not everyone has to support or believe the way they do. Bullying is not ok in any form, PERIOD! Indoctrination of our children is happening.

Some of Jeffries’ fellow Republicans had harsh words for him about the TikTok.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) called for Jeffries to resign, and said he was “sad” and “childish.” House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R) said Jeffries was an “embarrassment.”

“He has shown us more than once that he does not respect the office he was elected to serve,” Hanshaw added.

This Committee very strongly condemns the content of the video published by Delegate Jeffries. Content of this nature does not represent the values of the Putnam County Republican Party.

While all American citizens are entitled to their right to freedom of speech…



While all American citizens are entitled to their right to freedom of speech… — Joshua Higginbotham (@Higginbotham4WV) July 9, 2021

A Democratic lawmaker in the state told WV Public Broadcasting that Jeffries once asked a group of senators, “How does the governor’s genitalia taste?” He also flouted pandemic protocols by wearing a mesh mask in the statehouse.

Jeffries has reportedly made his TikTok private. He will remain on one committee.