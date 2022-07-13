Uvalde cop seen with Punisher lock screen during massacre perfectly sums up policing debate

Analysis

Yesterday, the Austin American-Statesman published previously unseen footage of the Uvalde Police Department’s response to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

The police department had already been under intense scrutiny for their multiple failures in their response to the massacre, as officers did not attempt to enter the classroom where the gunman was in for over an hour.

In the video, officers can be seen milling about, using their phones, and in one instance, getting some hand sanitizer.

The lack of urgency from the officers was a perfect microcosm of the criticism of American policing that’s grown more vocal over the past couple of years, as many have called out cops who do nothing to protect their citizens, quick to pull a weapon on someone without a gun but terrified of real danger.

And one image from the video perfectly sums up that argument. In it, a Uvalde cop is seen looking on his phone, which shows an image that appears to be the logo of the Marvel character the Punisher.

Cop waiting around,

checking a phone with a screen lock picture of the Punisher,

rather than going in to save Ulvalde school children,

says pretty much everything about people who show off that logo now. pic.twitter.com/XIng12pyDX — Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) July 12, 2022

“That cop in Uvalde having his lock screen be the punisher logo and him being scared to take on an active shooter is truly the perfect encapsulation of how cops see themselves vs who they really are,” wrote one user on Twitter.

Police officers across the country adopted the Punisher logo as a de facto symbol, despite the fact that the Punisher is known for vindictive justice as opposed to equanimity and protecting and serving the community. That someone would identify with a vigilante antihero while also working for the state is problematic enough, but the character itself is at least fearless.

Although the officer in the video only checks his phone momentarily, a cop having that logo on his phone while being part of a force that did nothing while a gunman slaughtered children, was too apt a metaphor for many online.

I feel like this photo of the cop checking his phone, which has the punisher logo on it, as children die is a good symbol of the policing mindset. pic.twitter.com/h0KN5uBybg — Laura Palmer Raids (@Marxicology) July 12, 2022

uvalde cop with punisher logo lock screen listening to children get murdered 20 feet away is the american mona lisa pic.twitter.com/QbjTjAnSTR — the laugher (@troop_hater) July 12, 2022

https://www.twitter.com/ThePabs_/status/1546959605795901442

These two images are gonna be seared in my mind forever pic.twitter.com/WUDZbICMJM — Fairy Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4) July 13, 2022

In response to the release of the video, the Uvalde mayor and a member of the city council criticized journalists for sharing it before parents of victims were able to watch it, calling it a “chicken shit” move.

"Rather than attacking the media, y'all should attack those cops."



Uvalde residents react after the mayor and a city council member called journalists "chickenshit" for releasing security camera footage from Robb Elementary. (h/t @ahylton26) pic.twitter.com/rJh80fseYI — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) July 12, 2022

The irony of that statement was not lost on the people at the hearing, who replied “what about the cops?”

The Uvalde Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Dot.