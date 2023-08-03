Trump boasts ‘one more indictment’ will ensure victory in 2024

Former President Donald Trump is slated to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C. today to be formally arraigned on charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 election.

But if his Truth Social feed is any indication, he’s already got Georgia on his mind.

“I NEED ONE MORE INDICTMENT TO ENSURE MY ELECTION!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

After leaving office, Trump faced a myriad of investigations into his businesses, his post-office behavior, and his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

He’s so far been indicted in three investigations, with a fourth in Georgia expected to come down soon.

Trump became the first president to be indicted when he was charged in New York City for falsifying business records over a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He was indicted a second time over allegedly keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after he left office.

Then, this week, Trump was indicted for his role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In Georgia, Trump faces charges over his call to the Georgia Secretary of State in the aftermath of Election Day, as votes were still being counted, urging him to “find” votes and call the state for him instead of President Joe Biden.

Trump’s assessment that another indictment may help his chances doesn’t seem entirely wrong. Although one might think people wouldn’t want to vote for a presidential candidate mired in legal matters, his support hasn’t waned in any way since charges started coming his way.

Trump currently leads the polls in the 2024 Republican primary, wildly ahead of his next closest opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.)

His followers on Truth Social seemed to concur.

“GEORGIA IS UP NEXT!!” wrote @1776WeThePeople1776. “BRING IT ON!! WINNING!!”