Former President Donald Trump described his impending arrest as “SURREAL” in posts on his social media platform Truth Social.

While heading down to the courthouse in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, Trump, who was indicted in connection with a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, expressed shock to his followers.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse,” Trump began. “Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

Trump turned himself in to authorities this afternoon at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

The remark was bombarded with thousands of supportive comments from Trump’s most loyal fans. Countless memes depicting the twice-impeached former president as a martyr.

Others referenced the debunked conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, while dozens shared images of the Punisher skull and Pepe the Frog.

“A political persecution will never be able to kill Trump’s revolutionary movement,” one commenter said.

Numerous users opposed to Trump also flooded the flailing platform with mocking remarks.

“Cuffed and stuffed,” one wrote. “Common criminal. Love it!”

Trump was also heralded as a part of “God’s plan” and featured alongside images of Jesus. The comparison is unsurprising given that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) likewise compared Trump to Jesus during an interview with her boyfriend on Tuesday.

Prior to Trump’s tweet regarding his arrest, the right-wing figure spent much of Tuesday railing against his political enemies and sharing images of polls showing his support among conservatives for the 2024 presidential nominee.

Although Trump reportedly asked to be placed in handcuffs in order to enhance his appearance among his supporters, the former president was not seen handcuffed when turning himself in.