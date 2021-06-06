‘Oh my god’: People think Trump wore his pants backward during speech

The internet is convinced that former President Donald Trump wore his pants backward on Saturday during a speech in North Carolina.

Just moments after finishing his remarks at the state’s GOP convention, Trump walked out from behind the podium and quickly sparked interest online over what many considered to be strange creases on his pants.

“Others are noting this, but it can’t be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backward. Look close and tell me I’m wrong,” @BFriedmanDC said.

Others are noting this, but it can't be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards. Look close and tell me I'm wrong.pic.twitter.com/sRsoJVfyf8 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) June 6, 2021

Donald Trump wore his pants backwards during his speech Saturday at the North Carolina GOP Convention. So there’s that… pic.twitter.com/cG5DLdO6YK — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 6, 2021

Holy shit, Trump gave that speech today wearing his pants on backwards. Oh my god. pic.twitter.com/iqMvdY3Fxi — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 6, 2021

Aside from the creases, which many argued would not be present on the front of dress pants, users also alleged that Trump’s pants appeared to be missing a zipper as well.

“Seriously, can anyone explain why Trump doesn’t appear to have a have a zipper or fly in his pants?” @OMGno2trump wrote.

Seriously, can anyone explain why Trump doesn't appear to have a have a zipper or fly in his pants? pic.twitter.com/vZwUOtjP4Z — John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) June 6, 2021

I’ve examined several of these photos and can’t find the zipper in any of them. If Trump did put his pants on backwards, how does that even work with buttons and belts? His gunt is more prominent than ever so I can see why #DiaperDon is trending. pic.twitter.com/f5NaVJcVr2 — Arizona Political 💎 (@AZVotes) June 6, 2021

1) Was Trump wearing a diaper?

2) Did Trump have his pants on backwards?

3) Was his zipper missing?

4) Was something else going on?

5) Where was Hope Hicks when Trump needed her?

🔥"Get the machine!"🔥#SundayMorning #TrumpSpeech #FUPA pic.twitter.com/JPru9Of374 — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) June 6, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the speculation quickly turned to jokes and memes as countless users attempted to explain the seemingly strange occurrence.

“His pants look like they were tailored by four different men in blindfolds who were all given vastly different descriptions of Trump’s body,” @BirthdayWolves said.

His pants look like they were tailored by four different men in blindfolds who were all given vastly different descriptions of Trump's body. pic.twitter.com/GffUOaoXYg — The Hundredth Monkey (@BirthdayWolves) June 6, 2021

Green Eggs & Pants

Dr Seuss



I do not like his silly rants

I do not like those unpressed pants

I do not like him on those ramps

Or whining about modern lamps

I do not like him he's a con

I do not like Trump #DiaperDon #TrumpPants #TrumpSpeech #Trump2024 #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/ZlQjtxEscA — Tomi Ahonen: A Suspended Removable (@tomiahonen) June 6, 2021

Numerous references were also made to the iconic comedy film Space Balls, in which actor and director Mel Brooks momentarily finds himself with his head on backward.

#TrumpSpeech



The Trump pants thing reminds me of Spaceballs where President Skroob went through the transporter and came out with his head backwards pic.twitter.com/JiRvuGiqr5 — Deven Nunez 'backward pants' Cow (@EmmReef) June 6, 2021

Mel Brooks predicted that an asshole would one day wear his pants backwards. #Trumppants pic.twitter.com/WEC60mG1q1 — Republiculos (@republiculos) June 6, 2021

Mel Brooks did it better anyway. pic.twitter.com/93qrWKVMu4 — Peter Wader (@PeterWader) June 6, 2021

But some claimed that Trump was merely wearing pants with an elastic waist and pointed to other photos in which the same creases could be seen.

“The same pants? What in the hell is this material? Are they elastic waist pull up pants?” @Skye3411 questioned.

I don't believe that Trump was wearing his pants backwards. Those are elastic waistband pants with no zipper. All the easier to change the Depends. #Brilliant — W. M. (@Minuteman04) June 6, 2021

My mom was in a skilled nursing facility and saw many men there wearing pants like Trump wore during his speech. They look to be elastic waist pants with no frount fly. At my mom's nursing home pants like these were used for folks needing Depends. — mountainviews (@mountainviews) June 6, 2021

In reality, there’s no evidence to indicate that the twice-impeached former president somehow put his pants on backward without noticing. But it wouldn’t be the first time questions were raised about Trump’s attire.

