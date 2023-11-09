‘What a cute fake couple’: Tim Scott’s big girlfriend reveal does little to quell speculation about his personal life

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) debuted his girlfriend for the first time publicly ahead of the third Republican presidential debate Wednesday night.

According to Axios, the mystery woman is Mindy Noce, a design and renovations manager from Charleston, South Carolina.

According to her work’s website, Noce is a runner, tennis enthusiast, and mother of three who describes herself as “a mover-and-shaker with a creative eye and love for people!”

Scott says the pair have been dating for about a year—though up until last night, Noce’s identity remained private.

Scott faced mounting pressure to divulge his relationship status amid concerns from GOP donors about him being unmarried. The U.S. hasn’t elected an unmarried person as president in 139 years, according to Axios.

The South Carolina Republican teased her existence, telling Iowa voters in September that he was dating “a lovely Christian girl” and saying to Fox News that he has “a wonderful girlfriend” and “a wonderful relationship.”

In a lengthy piece about Scott’s at-the-time unnamed girlfriend from the Washington Post in September, Scott said he “can’t imagine dragging her onto the campaign trail” unless he has “the intention of marrying her.”

“I hope that happens, to be honest with you,” before doubling back and saying, “I guess I should be careful about how I say that. Strike that comment.”

But despite the long-anticipated hard launch of Noce as his girlfriend, social media conspiracists are alleging Scott still doesn’t actually have a girlfriend.

“They look like just met prior to the debate he’s not fooling anyone!” wrote one user on X.

“If he makes it to the next debate, she’s going to be able to charge him a fortune,” wrote another person.

“Contract expires as soon as he drops out,” commented someone else.

“How much is he paying her?” asked one user.

“What a cute fake couple they are,” someone else said.

Noce came to watch the debate and greeted Scott on stage afterward.

Scott—the only Black Republican in the presidential race—entered the primary field in May, kicking off his campaign by saying, “our party and our nation are standing at a time for choosing: Victimhood or victory.”

According to RealClearPolitics’ average of recent primary polls, Scott is pulling 2.5%, putting him in sixth place.