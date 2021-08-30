podcaster Tim Pool

Fox News/YouTube

Tim Pool riles up conspiratorial fans after sharing days-old story on COVID vaccine truck crash

'Something bad just went down...'

Mikael Thalen 

Mikael Thalen

Tech

Published Aug 30, 2021   Updated Aug 30, 2021, 7:32 pm CDT

Conspiracy theories are spreading online after a truck carrying COVID-19 vaccines crashed in West Virginia on Friday.

Featured Video Hide

The truck, which crashed in the early morning while traveling on Interstate 79 near Morgantown, was transporting vials of the Moderna vaccine that were intended to be sent overseas.

Advertisement Hide

The driver of the truck reportedly lost control before hitting a concrete barrier and sliding down a 30-foot embankment, according to WV Metro News. The driver, who was stuck inside the vehicle for some time, was eventually transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The innocuous wreck went largely unnoticed until Monday when popular podcaster and conspiracy theorist Tim Pool began covering the story.

“Something bad just went down near Morgantown, WV,” Pool tweeted despite the wreck taking place three days prior. “A Moderna shipment truck crashed, hazmat dispatched, airspace shut down and now apparently Emergency Response is claiming the Department of Defense took it over.”

Advertisement Hide

Pool’s fanbase immediately began arguing that something nefarious had occurred, pointing specifically to the deployment of a Hazmat unit.

“Why the fuck are they using hazmat suits?” one user asked in a widely liked response. “I-it’s not like these vaccines are DANGEROUS or anything… right? Eh, best not to think about it; time to go get my 9th booster shot!”

Countless others made similar remarks as well, using the wreck to validate anti-vaccine beliefs.

Advertisement Hide

“Yup perfectly safe that stuff is….. If they do this when it spills…Hmm…Makes me wonder why people don’t consider this when they get themselves and their children injected with it…” another user said.

In reality, the hazmat team had responded due to fluids that had leaked from the truck. In a statement on Facebook, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that the hazmat was dispatched in order to secure “approximately 50 gallons of oil and anti-freeze” that had begun leaking to a nearby stream.

PRESS RELEASE On August 27, 2021 at approximately 0144 hours, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to…

Posted by Monongalia County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 27, 2021
Advertisement Hide

Despite the uproar, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) later confirmed to Pool’s website that none of the vaccine vials had ever spilled from the truck.

“A truck carrying 1.2 million doses of Moderna vaccine destined for Ghana had an accident on the way to Dulles airport,” the HHS spokesperson said. “We understand the driver was taken to hospital but has since been discharged. COVAX and its partner agencies wish the driver a full and speedy recovery and are working closely with the US Government to ensure disruptions to shipments of life-saving vaccines are as minimal as possible.”

And despite claims that the presence of the Department of Defense (DOD) indicated some sort of grand conspiracy, the truth is much simpler: The shipment was being run by HHS, FEMA, as well as DOD, as part of the Countermeasures Acceleration Group, formerly known as Operation Warp Speed.

As of late Monday afternoon, Pool has not informed his Twitter followers of the fact that no vaccines were actually spilled.

Advertisement Hide

This week’s top technology stories

500 subreddits call on Reddit to combat COVID disinfo. But Reddit wants to let communities ‘debate and dissent’
The definitive guide to protecting your private information online
BolaWrap promoted a controversial police lasso used on the mentally ill with TikTok hype videos
A neighborhood watch in Columbus led the charge in stopping Citizen App from partnering with police
Exclusive: Ex-Cambridge Analytica psychologist secretly aided prominent anti-COVID vaccine group
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Aug 30, 2021, 4:25 pm CDT

Mikael Thalen

Mikael Thalen is a tech and security reporter based in Seattle, covering social media, data breaches, hackers, and more.

Mikael Thalen