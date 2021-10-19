man explaining Zillow business model

@seangotcher/TikTok

Did this TikToker completely tank Zillow’s efforts to dominate the housing market?

The real estate listing service denies the viral video caused it to pause home purchases.

Mikael Thalen 

Mikael Thalen

Tech

Published Oct 19, 2021   Updated Oct 19, 2021, 2:17 pm CDT

The online real estate marketplace company Zillow announced this week that it would temporarily stop purchasing homes as it attempts to work through a backlog of already acquired properties. But users online are convinced that the pause is actually due to a viral TikTok video.

While Zillow is best known for showcasing real estate listings online, the company began buying and selling homes en masse in 2018. In the second quarter of 2021 alone, according to Bloomberg, Zillow acquired more than 3,800 properties.

Despite the highly profitable venture, Zillow CEO Jeremy Wacksman revealed in a recent statement that the company would cease such purchases for the remainder of the year.

“We’re operating within a labor- and supply-constrained economy inside a competitive real estate market, especially in the construction, renovation, and closing spaces,” Wacksman said. “We have not been exempt from these market and capacity issues and we now have an operational backlog for renovations and closings.”

Yet many online believe that a TikTok video published one month prior on Sept. 14 is what actually led to Zillow’s decision.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 3.3 million times, Nevada-based real estate agent Sean Gotcher sarcastically outlines a hypothetical scenario in which a major company uses search data from its users to inflate home prices.

@seangotcher

#housing

♬ San Tropez – Illect Recordings

While Gotcher does not name the company he’s referring to, users in the comments repeatedly reference Zillow as matching the description.

When the news of Zillow’s decision broke, users across social media began pointing back to Gotcher’s video.

“Basically a TikTok user went viral for exposing how Zillow is screwing first time and young homebuyers out of the market by buying so many properties (by using their user data to predict all consumer behavior) in hot markets that they control pricing… and now it’s a problem,” @TMoorehead627 wrote.

But in a recent statement to MarketWatch, a Zillow spokesperson dismissed the allegations as “misinformation.”

“The internet has empowered millions of consumers with more information, transparency, and tools in real estate to help them make smarter real estate decisions, many provided by Zillow for more than a decade,” a Zillow spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, the internet can also sometimes be a source of misinformation and falsehoods—as is this case.”

Gilles Duranton, a real-estate professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, also argued against some of the assertions made in the TikTok video.

“If you could rig the residential housing market that easily, the realtors would have done it long ago,” Duranton said.

Either way, Gotcher appears to be enjoying the attention he’s received. In a follow-up video, Gotcher jokes about causing the “drama” that led to Zillow’s purchasing moratorium.

@seangotcher

#isItMe

♬ I am a Socialist – Brandons.Sounds

This week’s top technology stories

Domestic violence, DUI, grand theft: Inside the lengthy arrest history of QAnon’s biggest new influencer
Exclusive: Oath Keepers leak includes 160 U.S. military, government email addresses
Epik hack reveals prominent, Trump-supporting websites under subpoena investigation
‘Nightmare scenario’: Biden’s delay in appointing FCC leaders could lead to a Republican takeover
‘Privacy rights are civil rights’: Why Biden’s pick for FTC signals a new effort to protect user data
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Oct 19, 2021, 2:12 pm CDT

Mikael Thalen

Mikael Thalen is a tech and security reporter based in Seattle, covering social media, data breaches, hackers, and more.

Mikael Thalen