TikToker uses IP tracker on link page to prove her ex-boyfriend was still stalking her Instagram 3 years after they broke up

A TikTok user went viral after publishing a video this week in which she claims to have tracked every time her ex-boyfriend visited her Tumblr page.

In a video on Monday, TikTok user @bellafoofellah reminded her followers of the time that she admitted to allegedly using an IP tracker to monitor her former partner.

“Thinking about the time I got broken up with so I made a Tumblr with a hidden IP tracker, put it in my Instagram bio so I could silently watch him check in on me daily three years post-breakup and fully engaged to another girl, kept it to myself for years, then made a TikTok that blew up exposing him and now he hasn’t click it since,” she wrote.

The video, which has been viewed more than 567,000 times, led to an influx of new users demanding to know more about the story.

It turns out @bellafoofellah had previously gone viral in February after showing an IP log of visitors to her Tumblr profile. The log, she claimed, proved that her ex-boyfriend had continued to view her content despite being in a new relationship.

“When your ex still stalks your IG even though he’s engaged to the girl he cheated on you with,” she wrote.

The original video, which likewise gained an impressive 663,000 views, had also been inundated with comments from users demanding to know how they too could track when their ex was viewing their content online.

“YOU HAVE A CIVIC DUTY TO TELL THE COMMUNITY,” one user responded at the time.

Shortly after, @bellafoofellah released a follow up video explaining how she embedded a piece of HTML code into her Tumblr blog that would reveal the IP address of those who were visiting. The program also reportedly told @bellafoofellah what page users would exit back to after leaving her blog, which allegedly allowed her to determine that her ex had been the one viewing her Tumblr.

“I made a Tumblr specifically after my breakup just to see if this man even cared if I lived or died just because of the way he acted after the breakup,” she explained. “Turns out, three years later, he does.”

The TikToker went on to defend her actions by arguing that it was worth the effort if it gave someone “piece of mind” to know that their ex was still looking at their online activity.

Commenters appeared largely supportive of the tactic, demanding to know more information on how to perform the technical feat themselves. Others admitted to doing the very same thing years prior.

“Omg this brings back mems of me doing this on my Tumblr 8 years ago,” one user said.

Many psychiatrists argue that completely severing ties with a former partner, both online and offline, is the best route to take following a breakup if possible. The Daily Dot reached out to @bellafoofellah for additional comment.