‘The martyrdom tour begins’: Steve Bannon live streams arrest on Gettr

Steve Bannon surrendered to federal authorities on Monday morning. Bannon is charged with criminal contempt for refusing to comply with a House committee subpoena. The committee is investigating the Capitol riot.

In quintessential Bannon fashion, former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally live streamed his arrest on Gettr. Gettr is a social media platform founded by former Trump aide Jason Miller.

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot subpoenaed Bannon to both testify and turn over documents related to the attempted coup. He refused and the House subsequently voted to hold him in contempt. On Friday, a grand jury indicted Bannon on two counts of contempt.

Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff under Trump, has also refused to comply with the committee’s subpoena. Trump himself is fighting the committee’s efforts to obtain evidence and testimony related to the riot.

The live stream shows Bannon arriving to turn himself in to federal authorities in a black SUV. He makes his way into a crowd of reporters, then turns to address the camera. “Is this us?” he asked. Bannon then took the opportunity to promote both Gettr and his podcast, which also live streamed the arrest.

“We’re here today, I don’t want anybody to take their eye off the ball of what we do every day,” he continued in apparently good spirits. “We’ve got the Hispanics coming on our side. African Americans coming on our side. We’re taking down the Biden regime.”

In conclusion, Bannon said, “I want you guys to stay focused, stay on message. Signal not noise. This is noise,” he said, referring to his arrest.

Bannon then turned and walked towards the FBI building in Washington, D.C., ignoring questions shouted by reporters.

Bannon’s Gettr followers ate it up.

“The Deep State is going down…..which is why they are getting so desperate,” one commented. Another opined that the FBI had a “tiger by the tail.”

On Twitter, people suggested that Bannon’s arrest and apparent enjoyment of it feeds his false narrative of being persecuted and enables his self-promotion.

“I’m guessing his mugshot will have a phone number underneath it to raise funds on the internet before the close of business,” said one. “The martyrdom tour begins in 3,2,1…..”

Of course — he’s loving all the attention, getting to play the brave martyr of Jan. 6.

It totally plays into his fantasy of the rebel taking on the deep state — and the media, esp CNN, is the useful idiot that keeps that fantasy alive for him and his followers. — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) November 15, 2021

Bannon faces a cumulative maximum sentence of up to two years in addition to fines. He’s expected in court this afternoon.