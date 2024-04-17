’10-foot-long tie isn’t a fashion statement’: Stephen Miller trolled for calling Trump a style icon

A former senior adviser to President Donald Trump known for his anti-immigration views is being brutally mocked on social media after he went to bat for his ex-boss’ fashion choices.

Stephen Miller claimed during a Fox News segment Tuesday night that the Trumps are “the most stylish president and first lady in our lifetimes.”

“Donald Trump is a style icon. He changed American fashion in ‘The Apprentice,'” Miller continued. “People spent the next 10 years trying to dress like Donald Trump.”

Miller didn’t provide any examples of shifting style post-Apprentice, but went on to rail against a New York Times piece published Monday titled “The Biden Guide to Dressing Younger,” which praises his attire choices and dubs him “a dapper guy.”

“If anybody deserves a puff piece on their sense of style, it’s Donald Trump and the First Lady,” Miller said. “Joe Biden…looks like a walking corpse. The only style article to be written about Joe Biden is how you have mastered the art of looking embalmed because that is what Joe Biden looks like every single day when they jerk him up and he goes about his schedule.”

The claim that Melania Trump is a style icon is not so far-fetched given her lengthy modeling experience. After Trump was elected in 2016, right-wingers decreed the fact that Melania wasn’t given magazine covers like previous first ladies despite her background in fashion.

While Melania has kept a low profile in 2024, Trump’s political action committee Save America has dropped more than $250,000 paying her stylist for “strategy consulting” since 2023.

But it was the ex-president who was the focus of most critics’ responses to Miller.

One X user shared screenshots of a number of ill-fitting jackets on Trump, while others sarcastically posted images of Trump being “stylish.”

“He wore a blue suit with a white shirt. Style icon?” quipped another X user.

“A 10-foot-long tie isn’t a fashion statement, it’s a punchline,” wrote someone else.

“I don’t think it would take me 10 years to find an off-the-rack suit three sizes too big,” joked another account.

And Miller himself did not escape the wave of criticism he unleashed.

“Do not take fashion advice from a man who wears a spray-on toupee,” one person snarked in response, covering insults Miller faced while the public face of Trump’s hardline immigration policy.

Do not take fashion advice from a man who wears a spray-on toupee. https://t.co/DXbKWmnoQL pic.twitter.com/i7NEmOPdjI — Destiny Wells (@TheDestinyWells) April 17, 2024

Quipped someone else: “If style was a person Stephen Miller would be a pair of Crocs.”

