dad looking at son using phone

UfaBizPhoto/Shutterstock (Licensed)

FTC orders SpyFone to notify users who secretly had it installed on their phones

The company and its chief executive are banned from the surveillance business.

Andrew Wyrich 

Andrew Wyrich

Tech

Published Sep 2, 2021   Updated Sep 2, 2021, 1:04 pm CDT

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has banned the spyware app SpyFone and its chief executive from the surveillance business and ordered the company to delete illegally harvested information it has collected.

Featured Video Hide

The agency announced its decision on Wednesday, saying that SpyFone “secretly harvested and shared data on people’s physical movements, phone use, and online activities through a hidden device hack.” The FTC further said the company sold real-time access to the data, “allowing stalkers and domestic abusers to stealthily track the potential targets of their violence.”

Advertisement Hide

SpyFone required purchasers to bypass many phone’s restrictions, the FTC said, and provided instructions on how to hide the app so a user wasn’t aware that their device was being monitored.

“We must be clear eyed about the variety of threats that surveillance businesses pose. The @FTC will be vigilant in its data security and privacy enforcement and will seek to vigorously protect the public from these dangers,” FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan said in a tweeted statement.

The move from the FTC was lauded by privacy advocates, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF).

Advertisement Hide

EFF said the blocking of the app sends a message “to those who facilitate by technical means the behavior of stalkers and domestic abusers.”

“For too long, this nascent industry has been allowed to thrive as an underbelly to the much larger and diverse app ecosystem. With the FTC now turning its focus to this industry, victims of stalkerware can begin to find solace in the fact that regulators are beginning to take their concerns seriously,” Senior Staff Technologist William Budington and Director of Cybersecurity Eva Galperin wrote in a blog post.

In addition to banning Support King, the company that created the SpyFone app, and its CEO Scott Zuckerman from the surveillance business, the agency also requires it to delete any information that was illegally collected from the apps and to notify any owners of devices that the apps were installed on as part of a proposed settlement.

This week’s top technology stories

500 subreddits call on Reddit to combat COVID disinfo. But Reddit wants to let communities ‘debate and dissent’
The definitive guide to protecting your private information online
BolaWrap promoted a controversial police lasso used on the mentally ill with TikTok hype videos
A neighborhood watch in Columbus led the charge in stopping Citizen App from partnering with police
Exclusive: Ex-Cambridge Analytica psychologist secretly aided prominent anti-COVID vaccine group
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Advertisement Hide

Share this article
*First Published: Sep 2, 2021, 12:38 pm CDT

Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich is the deputy tech editor at the Daily Dot. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

Andrew Wyrich