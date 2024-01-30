A 48-year-old Michigan man was charged Sunday over posts he allegedly made on X threatening to kill President Joe Biden and bomb Washington, D.C., among other wild musings.

Russell Douglas Warren was ordered temporarily detained after appearing in federal court on Monday. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to Axios.

The X account alleged to have been used by Warren, “Lancer227427,” remains active and viewable as of Tuesday morning.

A review of his account found numerous threats that did not appear to fall along ideological lines.

The account made threats not just against Biden, but also against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, every major presidential candidate including third-party candidates Cornel West and Marianne Williamson, the band Imagine Dragons, and more.

Most posts followed a similar format stating that the person “has been CONDEMNED” and calling for their execution.

“The President of the United Sates of America, Joesph Biden, has been CONDEMNED,” one post from Friday reads. “Take Him to the Prisons to await Execution. He shall be Hanged.”

The President of the United Sates of America, Joesph Biden, has been CONDEMNED. Take Him to the Prisons to await Execution. He shall be Hanged. — Lancer227 (@Lancer227427) January 27, 2024

Other unhinged posts include a statement that Elon Musk’s Starlink, Mount Rushmore, all national monuments, and the Statue of Liberty “must be DESTROYED” and “the Use of NUCLEAR WEAPONS has been authorized.”

After being evacuated, Disney Theme Parks must be DESTROYED. Aim for Zero Collateral Damage.



The Use of NUCLEAR WEAPONS has been authorized — Lancer227 (@Lancer227427) January 27, 2024

Warren also allegedly called for the bombing of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s headquarters, the United Nations, and Washington, D.C.

“A complete evacuation of Washington D.C. must begin immediately,” one post reads. “We’re gonna drop a mother fucking bomb on it.”

Other posts include calling for serial killers to be released from prison, mental institution patients to be released and given a gun if they’d like one, his belief that minors are people under the age of 15, and that Hitler and Arab nationalist Muammar Gaddafi are “Best friends and having the Time of their Lives in HEAVEN.”

While the account’s bio and username provided anonymity, a handful of posts pointed toward Warren’s identity.

Among the 804 posts from the account, several made reference to a stay in Michigan’s Havenwyck Hospital, having a Michigan area attorney, and having a positive experience with the police in Berkley, Michigan.

“My name is Russ,” reads a post from Thursday morning. “After having a stroke, I was hospitalized in a nursing home. Unable to make my own medical decisions, I was forced to get vaccinated multiple times. I understand that I am Dying. I understand that Donald Trump Killed me.”