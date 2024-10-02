Last month, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski announced that Dunkin Donuts wouldn’t advertise on the far-right video platform because “the right wing culture of the site is too polarizing from a brand suitability standpoint.”

Many right-wingers declared that they’d be boycotting the breakfast chain in support.

Yesterday, Rumble asked its customers in an email to stop buying Dunkin Donuts coffee and instead rely on its own coffee brand, 1775, for their caffeine needs—and claimed that Dunkin Donuts and its parent company, Inspire, are discriminating against it.

“In response to this overt discrimation [sic] againt [sic] Rumble and its users,” the email reads, “we are asking for everyone’s support in switching their Dunkin Donuts coffee to Rumble’s Official Partner, 1775 Coffee.”

Though Rumble describes 1775 as its “official partner” in the email, the brand’s website clarifies that Rumble “started” 1775 to “fuel the anti-woke folk.”

Similar rhetoric was employed in other parts of Rumble’s email.

“Your support means the world to us in our fight against woke corporate businesses,” Rumble stated. “Especially the ones that discriminate against us.”

Right-wing influencers and big wigs have advertised 1775 on Rumble, including Donald Trump Jr., Andrew Tate, and Russell Brand.

Some Rumble supporters expressed their outrage against Dunkin on X.

“I am an OTR truck driver. Went to dunkin donuts for coffee and breakfast sandwiches quite often…NO MORE!!” an X user tweeted. “How dare you attack Rumble!! It is a great site unlike YouTube..they let out the voice of the people! Done with Dunkin!”

“@dunkindonuts u refuse to advise on rumble bc they are too right wing? Well my family will now stop our daily coffee from ur business,” another person tweeted. “What a shame! @1775Coffee here we come.”

Others vented on Truth Social.

“So you’ve labeled Rumble podcasts as Far Right Wing activists? Alrighty then!” a Truth Social user said. “1) Delete my Dunkin app. 2) Stop buying any DD items including bags of DD coffee. 3) Stop taking boxes of DD to customers on sales calls.”

“Another company appears to desire market loss versus America First!” another Truth Social user posted.

The Dunkin Donuts boycott is one of the latest of many right-wing boycotts against mainstream products and businesses that conservatives find un-American or too “woke,” like Coca-Cola and Planet Fitness.

The boycott that started it all, though, was Bud Light: Last April, Bud Light partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, which outraged the right and led to a mass boycott of the beer brand. One right-wing entrepreneur saw the opportunity and created Ultra Right Beer, an “100% woke free” beverage.

Like Ultra Right Beer, 1775 is part of the “parallel economy,” a collection of right-wing owned companies that advertise as alternatives to “woke” mainstream corporations.

