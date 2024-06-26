Ultra Right, the non-woke beer, has a new spokesperson: The trad wife who said the N-word

Lilly Gaddis, the conservative influencer who recently went viral for saying the N-word and has continued to make offensive remarks, announced her partnership with Ultra Right Beer today, the “anti-woke” brand created in response to the Bud Light boycott.

“Why would you drink a gay beer like Bud Light,” Gaddis said in her ad for the beer posted on her social media accounts, referencing the over-a-year-old outrage, “when you could be drinking a cool beer that a, looks cool, b, tastes good, and c, is from a company that’s not woke?”

America Fuck Ya! Get you some beers from @ultrarightbeer pic.twitter.com/lLaAOHhUra — Lilly (@llddiiss) June 26, 2024

In response to comments she received on her ad, Gaddis called many X users “gay” in the pejorative sense and used homophobic slurs.

Last April, Bud Light partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, outraging the right and leading to a mass boycott of the beer brand. And though some far-right factions have returned to drinking the beer, the boycott—and hatred for Bud Light—are frequent references used by conservative figures and politicians online.

Ultra Right Beer was founded days after Mulvaney’s ad with Bud Light went live by Seth Weathers, who calls himself “Conservative Dad.”

The beer is marketed as “100% woke-free” and a portion of the company’s sales are “donated to conservative casues [sic] that are unafraid to stand up and fight for [conservative] values.”

Apparently those values include using racial slurs.

Gaddis used the N-word when describing men who are “broke” in a TikTok last month. The video, which she has since deleted, showed her cooking while wearing an apron and sparked a mini-firestorm online. But it apparently got her a sponsorship from Ultra Right.

The company and other anti-woke enterprises like it are part of the “parallel economy,” a collection of right-wing owned companies, including dating apps, social media platforms, and digital marketplaces, that advertise as alternatives to “woke,” mainstream companies.

Since skyrocketing to conservative fame after her TikTok—and losing her job because of it—Gaddis has appeared on many far-right podcasts and shows on to discuss freedom of speech. She’s also spoken about how she is not Jewish (extreme far-right factions claimed she was), how she met new far-right figures as a result of her recent fame, and how there’s “not a lot of racism” in the U.S.

“I didn’t plan on any of this but it kinda happened,” Gaddis said during a recent appearance on InfoWars. “It’s an opportunity so I’m definitely going to take the best of it.”

