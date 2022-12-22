The far-right’s biggest issue with Zelenskyy’s D.C. trip? His lack of a suit

Republicans on Tuesday were disinterested, dismissive, and mocking of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his trip to Washington, both online and in person.

They were particularly bothered by the fact that he didn’t show up wearing a suit, despite a green sweater being his preferred outfit since the start of the Russian invasion.

Does Zelensky not own a suit? pic.twitter.com/JdJadmO87v — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) December 21, 2022

Zelensky flies all the way to the US, but still can't put on a suit.



Circus. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) December 21, 2022

Zelenskyy was in Washington this week to meet with his biggest international ally in President Joe Biden and to speak before Congress ahead of a $45 billion spending package for Ukraine set to be passed this week.

Republicans have long been critical of the U.S.’s eagerness to send artillery and money to Ukraine and showed their frustration on Tuesday.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) did not stand for Zelenskyy when he walked onto the House floor and rarely stood for him during his speech. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) did not attend the speech.

Both Bobert and Gaetz were seen using their phones throughout the speech.

So is Bobo is texting the location of Zelensky?

pic.twitter.com/6ZMmhNnaPY — Thinker 🌊 🇺🇸 (@IrrelevantNomad) December 22, 2022

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson fired a zinger on his show Tuesday night, noting that Zelenskyy “arrived at the White House dressed like the manager of a strip club and started to demand money.”

Tucker Carlson: Zelensky shows up to DC looking like a strip club manager and demanding money. Our aging leadership class will give him billions from our crumbling economy pic.twitter.com/aIvgiQvkJ0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 22, 2022

Carlson also took shots at Republican leaders for supporting Zelenskyy and Biden’s aid package.

“This was bipartisan masochism, the uni-party is alive and well,” Carlson said. “If you doubt that it’s alive and well, here’s a picture of Zelenskyy that he had taken with a group of elderly Republican Senators in Kyiv back in May. They stand grinning next to him in their orthopedic shoes.”

Other Republican accounts chose to meme the party.

America Last pic.twitter.com/oW6Rh7at3i — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 22, 2022

“America Last,” said Citizen Free Press, a right-wing publication.

Another user replied with a screenshot of the Republicans who voted for the aid package and called for their resignation.

“Each and every one of these Republicans needs to resign. Even Rubio,” they said.

Each and every one of these Republicans needs to resign. Even Rubio. pic.twitter.com/dxrEirJQdB — MAGAlorian (@TrulyMAGAAF) December 22, 2022

Other Republicans, though, were less bothered by the lack of a suit, using his appearance to reference the luggage-stealing scandal of a former Biden administration employee.

Don’t bag on Zelensky for showing up to the White House in a sweatshirt. Apparently a member of the Biden administration stole his luggage. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) December 21, 2022

“Don’t bag on Zelensky for showing up to the White House in a sweatshirt. Apparently, a member of the Biden administration stole his luggage,” joked Jimmy Faila, a conservative radio host.