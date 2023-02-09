‘If James goes, my $5/mo will follow’: Project Veritas fans threaten to withhold donations after James O’Keefe suspended

James O’Keefe was reportedly suspended from Project Veritas on Wednesday.

The right-wing undercover journalism organization O’Keefe founded put him on paid leave as it contemplates its next move. According to an internal memo obtained by the Daily Beast, Project Veritas’ employees accused O’Keefe of being a cruel, vindictive, and unpredictable employer.

The suspension has conservatives rallying against Project Veritas on O’Keefe’s behalf. His fans are convinced that there was a plot against him, possibly orchestrated by the omnipresent “deep state” they blame for anything they don’t like.

“Deep State is everywhere. Even knows how to [don] the mask of a friend,” wrote one.

Another who blamed the deep state also linked O’Keefe’s suspension to the criminal charges against Andrew Tate. “Are you beginning to see what we are up against?” they wrote.

Deep State takes down Tate Brothers and now James O’Keefe of Project Veritas. Are you beginning to see what we are up against? 😈 — Small Biz (@TrySmallBiz) February 9, 2023

Project Veritas is facing trouble on multiple fronts. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating its role in obtaining Ashley Biden’s diary; a former employee is suing it, alleging O’Keefe oversaw a chaotic workplace that included a drug overdose and one instance of partygoers defecating on the floor; and donors are reportedly growing increasingly disgruntled with the group. Project Veritas denies it did anything wrong regarding Biden’s diary and is fighting the ex-employee’s lawsuit.

None of that matters to O’Keefe’s admirers. Nor are they swayed by reports that over a dozen staffers signed the memo accusing him of publicly humiliating staffers, spitting in an employee’s face, and taking a sandwich from a woman who was eight months pregnant.

To them, there’s only one explanation for why O’Keefe was suspended: it was a setup.

Conservative influencers are rushing to O’Keefe’s defense.

Many are circulating an unverified list of the board members and executives who supposedly plotted against O’Keefe.

Twitter user @amuse described the move as “MUTINY.”

Stephen Crowder’s website published a blog claiming there was a “coup” involving “a six-hour kangaroo court” that ultimately resulted in O’Keefe being put on paid leave.

“…[T]he PV board members would hardly be the first ‘conservatives’ in power to not know what the f*ck they are doing,” the piece continued. “They might honest to God believe the company would survive this. Good luck with that.”

Some of the conspiracy theories are so wild they hardly make any sense. One linked O’Keefe being placed on temporary leave to an attorney they say has ties to Dominion Voting Systems and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Libby Locke is an attorney that represents both Dominion and Project Veritas.



Project Veritas Board aka Project Cave removed O'Keefe from leadership.



DeSantis is aligned with Locke



Connect the dots. — Debbie Dooley (@Crimsontider) February 9, 2023

Steve Bannon shared the tweet on Gettr, threw in Pfizer, and added, “there are no coincidences.”

Project Veritas recently published undercover videos alleging numerous vaccine-related misdeeds by the pharmaceutical giant.

Project Veritas’ statement about O’Keefe’s suspension is being flooded with angry comments. Many believe the group will cease to exist without its founder.

“The people know who IS Project Veritas. Kind of like when the Apple Board removed Steve Jobs. Hope you thought this through,” right-wing podcaster Lori Mills commented.

You just made a MASSIVE mistake.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 9, 2023

Project Veritas is being inundated with threats that people will stop donating if O’Keefe is fired.

“If James goes, my $5/mo will follow him. I know I’m not the only one. Good luck,” said @bigmad52.