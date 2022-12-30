‘Some divine writings bro’: Twitter has a field day with Andrew Tate coming up short against Greta and GRETA

On Thursday, misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group. His brother and two others were also arrested. It’s not known how they intend to plea.

The arrests brought to light revelations that Romanian authorities were urged to prosecute human traffickers by the Group of Experts Against Trafficking Human Beings, commonly referred to as GRETA. GRETA monitors implementation of anti-human trafficking measures in Europe.

Coincidentally, Tate’s arrest comes on the heels of him starting a weird Twitter beef with another Greta: climate activist Greta Thunberg. Earlier this week, Tate inexplicably tagged Thunberg in a tweet about the emissions of his vehicles. The Swedish teen replied, “Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at [email protected]”

Now Twitter users are speculating that Tate attacked Thunberg on Twitter because he somehow found out that GRETA played a part in him being investigated for human trafficking and he just assumed it was Thunberg.

My favorite theory is that someone tipped Tate that GRETA was going after him, and being Tate he assumed they were talking about Greta Thunberg, which was why he made that initial tweet calling her out lmao — Moxly (@Kalkalate) December 30, 2022

Twitter users had a field day with the GRETA/Greta coincidence.

“Can we talk about how the group that is responsible to seize Andrew Tate and his bro is known as Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA)???” one user wrote. “This is some divine writings bro.”

“Andrew Tate actually got beaten by even two Gretas: Publicly with an excellent riposte by #GretaThunberg. And legally by GRETA, the Council of Europe’s ‘Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings’ urging Romania to action,” tweeted @_lakra_.

“Not only did Andrew Tate get burned by Greta Thunberg, GRETA is also a part of the Council of Europe as a ‘Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings’—which is what he has been arrested for,” another said.

“We live in a simulation and it has a team of brilliant writers,” they added.