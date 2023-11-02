A singer known for his support of former President Donald Trump is blaming Satan after his backpack caught fire while on a plane in New York.

Jimmy Levy, who appeared on American Idol in 2020, shared a post to X on Wednesday alleging that a “spiritual attack from the pits of hell” caused his portable charger to burst into flames as he was waiting for his flight to take off.

“On Monday I faced one of scariest moments of my life. Right after falling asleep pre-takeoff on my flight back home to South Florida from New York, I was jolted awake by a sudden and terrifying wave of heat, seemingly shooting towards my face,” he wrote. “I immediately opened my eyes and noticed my backpack, which was initially tucked underneath my seat, now in a exploding and floating ball of fire.”

Known best for his appearance on the pro-Trump rapper Forgiato Blow’s “Boycott Target” song, which took aim at the department store for carrying LGBTQ merchandise, Levy also shared footage of flight attendants pouring bottles of water on his bag.

Police, according to Levy, later stated that they believed an overheated portable charger had caused the fire. But according to Levy, the devil was the real culprit.

“I am convinced that this entire scenario was a spiritual attack from the pits of hell and I rebuke it in the name of Jesus! I rejoice during this time, because I only have a few burns on my hands,” he added. “I thank God for my life and the safety of my family and everyone else on that flight! I’m grateful that we were still on the ground when it occurred. This will only make my faith stronger. No weapon formed against anyone reading this shall prosper in Jesus name!”

But while fellow Trump supporters offered Levy their thoughts and prayers, the majority of users on X mocked the singer for his explanation.

“Hahahah the fucking dork things the devil tried to kill him,” one user wrote. “But it was really just because he wanted to save a few dollars on a charger and bought generic.”

Others jokingly argued that the singer’s political views had actually caused God to smite him.

“@jimmylevymusic maybe your god is punishing you for the hate against the LBGTQ+ community,” another said.

Levy claimed in a July interview with Fox News that he left the mainstream music industry after his involvement with the occult led him to be harassed by demonic entities.

“That’s when I started getting tormented at night by demons. There were times because I was smoking—I was doing a lot of things that were affecting my voice,” he said. “And I couldn’t even sing at some point. I started really getting attacked constantly, constantly. And I realized that Satan was real.”