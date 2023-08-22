The Cedar Glen, California man alleged to have shot and killed Laura Ann Carelton, 66 last week over his objection to her flying a Pride flag at her clothing store in Lake Arrowhead, California, was identified as 27-year-old Travis Ikeguchi, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said on Monday.

Officials said that Ileguchi “had a history of making posts that were critical of the LGBTQ community” on Twitter, NBC reported.

“What to do with the LGBTQP flag?” Ikeguchi asked in his pinned post next to a picture of a burning Pride flag.

“Abortion and same-sex marriage are both immoral and are design to destroy humanity one by one,” Ikeguchi wrote in another post from the end of July. “So if someone is pro-abortion and pro-LGBTQP, they are at war against the foundation of family values.”

Abortion and same-sex marriage are both immoral and are design to destroy humanity one by one. So if someone is pro-abortion and pro-LGBTQP, they are at war against the foundation of family values.

“Is the USCCA now going along with this woke agenda of allowing pedos in their club?” Ikeguchi asked in another post. The USCCA is the U.S. Concealed Carry Association, which promotes gun training and carrying.

Ikeguchi attached a still image from the USCCA video he was responding to, which shows three women standing at a firing range talking with each other. The implication appears to be that the women are lesbians. The idea that all gay people are pedophiles is a common theme in anti-LGBTQ propaganda.

“Hallelujah!!!! Jesus is good!!!” the Pride flag shooting suspect posted in response to a tweet that incorrectly claimed Italy had canceled Pride Month and replaced it with Traditional Family Month.

“This tactic is not going to solve anything,” Ikeguchi posted in June to criticize the movement to separate trans people from the gay community, as some far-right figures have argued.

“Where you are cutting off the legs of the octopus and can grow back another one. KILL THE OCTOPUS!! Not just its legs!!!

Ikeguchi also retweeted many posts talking about biblical prophecies and the end times.

One retweet from Jun. 25 discussed the biblical tale of Sodom and Gomorrah.

“This world is experiencing the darkest days since Sodom and Gomorrah! What is evil and immoral has become good'”‘ and what is godly has been trampled upon,” the post reads. “Just like He did back then, He will soon unleash His judgement upon this world.”

“Pray that pride month would be cancelled and overturn same-sex marriage!!!” Ikeguchi posted in May.

Ikeguchi was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies when they tried to arrest him a few miles from the scene of the crime after he fled on foot, reported ABC30.