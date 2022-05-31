‘Make sure he isn’t a victim himself’: Police faces backlash for publishing mugshot of a minor who made school shooting threat

Following a written school shooting threat made by a 10-year-old boy in Florida, people online are criticizing police for releasing his mugshot and subjecting him to a “perp walk.”

That criticism was compounded when the New York Post also published the photo of the boy, who was arrested for making a shooting threat against his school

The boy threatened to shoot up his school, Patriot Elementary in Cape Cod, Florida. He can also be seen in an earlier video being taken into custody by police in Florida.

Now, some commenters online are condemning both the news site and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for releasing the images.

The threat came shortly after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman armed with an AR-15 barricaded himself inside Robb Elementary School, killing 19 children and two teachers.

“Lee County Sheriff’s office did right by investigating all threats even by children,” said one person on Facebook, responding to the police’s post. “But I’m not sure putting a minor on social media is the answer. Giving him consequences is appropriate but of course look at his family and make sure he isn’t a victim himself. It may be a cry for help.”

Despite the threat being deemed “fake” by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, the boy was still charged as a juvenile for making a written threat to commit a mass shooting.

According to an interview from W Radio with Marceno, on May 28 the school’s threat assessment team received word of a text message threat made by the boy. The text, sent to a fellow classmate, said “get ready for water day” along with a Google image of assault rifles.

“We have zero tolerance,” Marceno said to W Radio. “We don’t wait one second. Every threat, fake or real, will be treated as real, and the consequences are that this child will be charged with a written threat to commit a mass shooting by Florida state statute.”

Under Florida state law, juvenile records including name, age, and photo may be released if the child is charged with a crime that, if they were an adult, would be counted as a felony.

“The child was booked as a juvenile,” Marceno told W Radio. “But, I will tell you we’re not going to play games.”

Prior to the release of his mugshot, Lee County Sheriff’s Office also released the arrest video of the minor to their public Facebook page. The decision to share the mugshot and perp walk was met with swift criticism, especially as police in Uvalde face strong criticism for their handling of the shooting.

This is absolutely horrifying. Absolutely shameful of @joshuarhett @nypost to publish a mugshot of a 10-year-old child. — Elizabeth Weill-Greenberg (@elizabethweill) May 31, 2022

“The sheriff has already determined that the threat was fake but made a choice to plaster his name and image on social and traditional media,” said one commenter on Facebook. “None of that makes anyone safer; it only guarantees a lifetime of shame for a literal child who obviously made a huge mistake but doesn’t deserve this. The mistake shouldn’t be ignored. Instead, the child and his family should be provided the social services necessary to actually ensure his success.”

In a tweet by the Post, screenshots from this video of the boy being arrested blurred out his face.

The next day, another story was published in which the mugshot was used. It was then used again in a subsequent story about the boy’s father. While some criticized the Post for its choice of imagery, others deemed it necessary as a deterrent.

The Post did not respond to a request for comment. However, the outlet interviewed Marceno and he defended his decision.

“I know some people get upset—it’s a 10-year-old, right? The last thing we want to do is put a 10-year-old in handcuffs. … I have to take that threat [as] real.”

Marenco said the decision was sending a message.

“We are going to make certain that we send a clear message of zero tolerance,” Marceno said. “A lot of parents said, ‘My child saw that child walking in handcuffs. They saw his mugshot, my child is afraid and now knows don’t make any threats.’ And we want that message.”