‘Women need to help other women’: Uber driver assists woman being harassed at Planned Parenthood

During an Uber ride from a Planned Parenthood in Florida, a driver blasted music to cheer up her passenger and drown out pro-life protesters. Now, TikTok is showering praise on the act of kindness.

The original video has racked up over 5 million views and 1 million likes as commenters celebrate the driver for her quick thinking and positive energy.

In the original video, user @madamkumba is seen in the driver’s seat setting the music system to Khia’s famous explicit anthem “My Neck, My Back (Lick It).” In the text overlay, she claims that the protesters were harassing the passenger.

She pulls out of what appears to be the Planned Parenthood parking lot, where protesters are lining the street with signs reading “Pray to End Abortion.”

@madamkumba yells out the window, “Lick it good! Let’s go!” as she pumps up the passenger, who can be heard laughing behind the camera.

Rideshare apps have recently come to the defense of drivers taking passengers to abortion clinics. In the wake of Texas’ restrictive abortion laws, Lyft and Uber announced they would create legal defense funds for any drivers sued under the new law.

TikTok has flooded the comments to cheer on and dance with @madamkumba.

Comedian and television host Chelsea Handler commented, “Hell yes!”

“Someone get this lady a spot on Congress. Asap,” said ari_bigsisteroftiktok

The Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund account commented, “oh em gee” along with a number of crown emojis.

“This actually made me tear up a little we need more of u,” shared alixdanii.

In a follow-up video, the driver said she doesn’t know the passenger nor does she know why she was at Planned Parenthood. She said she shared the video because “women need to help other women.” She also criticized pro-life protesters for harassing women who seek reproductive healthcare.

“Please support your women’s health facilities,” she said. “Donate as much as possible because we’re gonna need it.”

Uber, Planned Parenthood, and @madamkumba did not immediately return the Daily Dot’s requests for comment.

Today’s Top Stories