Sunglass brand Pit Viper wants to ban Nick Fuentes from wearing its shades

Sunglass brand Pit Viper sent some shade to Nick Fuentes, one of its most controversial customers, asking followers on Twitter if the company could ban the white nationalist from buying its gear.

“[A]ny website wiz-types out there who know how to prevent racist losers from buying your product? asking for Nick Fuentes who needs to stop wearing Pit Vipers. Thanks,” the company posted on its Twitter account Sunday.

any website wiz-types out there who know how to prevent racist losers from buying your product? asking for Nick Fuentes who needs to stop wearing Pit Vipers. thanks — Pit Viper (@PitViperShades) July 11, 2021

Twitter recently banned Fuentes, who has made multiple antisemitic and racists comments and “seeks to forge a white nationalist alternative to the mainstream GOP,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Last weekend, Fuentes also crashed the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas wearing a pair of Pit Viper’s shades.

Nick Fuentes and his white nationalist clowns crash CPAC. pic.twitter.com/5jRRHc5znS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 10, 2021

Some commenters on Twitter lauded Pit Viper’s tweet and suggested that the company donate a portion of the proceeds from Fuente’s purchases to progressive causes.

Others were angered by the tweet, saying that they would no longer buy from the brand and would purchase knock-offs instead.

Pit Viper is best known for its large-framed shades. The company boasts many famous clients including Tampa Bay Lightning player Alex Killorn and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski, who has a pair of Pit Viper sunglasses named after him.