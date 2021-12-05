White supremacist group Patriot Front march through National Mall to ‘reclaim America’

A group of white supremacists staged a rally in Washington, D.C. on Saturday while chanting “reclaim America,” according to numerous social media posts.

Videos show members of Patriot Front marching through the National Mall holding American flags and riot shields. Most donned white face coverings and sunglasses. No official estimates have been made, but several accounts say over 100 demonstrators were present.

A beautiful night at the Lincoln Memorial interrupted by demonstrators chanting “reclaim America.“ The crowd gave them the finger and exchanged profanities. pic.twitter.com/Z2voculi9Z — Andrea McCarren (@AndreaMcCarren) December 4, 2021

NOW – Group called "Patriot Front" is currently marching on the national mall in Washington, DC.pic.twitter.com/mMu8XrzJeJ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 4, 2021

Patriot Front leader Thomas Rousseau told the Daily Beast that the group represents the interests of America’s “true people.” The group was formed in the aftermath of the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and has staged many protests since.

“Our demonstrations are an exhibition of our unified capability to organize, to show our strength,” Rousseau told the Daily Beast.

Footage from Saturday shows police officers walking and biking parallel to the protestors. No arrests were made, the Daily Beast reported.

At the end of the demonstration, which lasted into the evening, Patriot Front members marched across the Arlington Memorial Bridge towards Virginia. There, they awaited their ride home—which was a singular U-Haul. Dozens of demonstrators waited as the moving van made multiple trips, the Daily Beast reported. Police officers seemed to be helping the protestors leave, according to social media reports.

Box trucks confirmed. Patriot Front is loading up right now at the south west end of Arlington Memorial Bridge. Cops are just watching, keeping press and bystanders away as PF breaks the law. pic.twitter.com/SIkVE5fslW — Kristofer Goldsmith (@KrisGoldsmith85) December 4, 2021

The rally was widely discussed on social media. The term “Reclaim America” was trending on Twitter, alongside “Antifa” and “Feds.”

Many conservatives claimed the demonstration was a false front staged by federal operatives, the Lincoln Project, or Antifa. There is no evidence to support these statements.

Just like they claim J6 was an FBI setup, the fascist propagandists are now claiming the Patriot Front who marched on DC is FBI. This is a well-documented extremist group. They know they are lying, but obfuscation is central to the growth of the movement. pic.twitter.com/S9ndMcjfiz — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 5, 2021

Critics of the protest drew parallels to the Ku Klux Klan. Others questioned the police presence, saying police were “escorting” protestors.

Reclaim America is the new brand name of the KKK, same old mission: Anti America and Anti US Constitution. https://t.co/WGa791z1Hj — Jay"GranmaJ"Voni (@jayhnh) December 5, 2021

Cops in vehicles and on bikes appear to be escorting the fascist, white supremacist Patriot Front as they march towards the capitol. pic.twitter.com/zXsLK3unRt — Read Pedagogy of the Oppressed by Paulo Freire (@JoshuaPotash) December 4, 2021

Patriot Front members marched through Philadelphia earlier this year.

ProPublica called Patriot Front “the most active white supremacist group in the nation” in its 2019 exposé of the organization.