CPAC speaker upset his calls to ‘eradicate’ trans ideology from public life deemed genocidal

In 2020, the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) unwittingly helped seed a deadly movement in America, as it was one of the first places COVID-19 ran rampant.

Three years later, CPAC was accused of being at it again, only this time much more openly.

Michael Knowles, who works at the Daily Wire, one of the right-wing’s leading anti-trans publications, said in a speech on Saturday at the conference that the ideology behind the transgender movement needed to be eradicated.

Numerous publications, in the wake of his speech, deemed that rhetoric “genocidal.”

Michael Knowles:



"Transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely." pic.twitter.com/Ku0KkEp9jh — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 4, 2023

“There can be no middle way in dealing with transgenderism,” he said on Saturday. “It is all or nothing … If it is false, then for the good of society … transgenderism must be eradicated from public life, entirely. The whole preposterous ideology. At every level.”

Anti-transgender ideology was one of the main themes of the CPAC, one of the largest yearly gatherings of conservatives.

CPAC hosted Chaya Raichik, better known as Libs of TikTok, for one of her first public appearances since she started the viral, anti-trans account. Raichik’s account has been accused of helping spur real-world violence, including armed members of far-right groups showing up at events to protect children.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) used CPAC to announce a new bill that would “make it felony to perform anything to do with gender-affirming care on children.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene [@RepMTG]: "I am going to be introducing my bill, "The Protect Children's Innocence Act", that will make it felony to perform anything to do with gender-affirming care on children."



MORE: https://t.co/0LlpD9T9vv pic.twitter.com/XqClaCvTG0 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 3, 2023

While CPAC’s speakers seemed to top themselves with anti-trans rhetoric, Knowles’ speech received by far the most attention.

And he also took the most offense when outlets covered his comments.

Knowles called for retractions and accused publications of libel over their stories, which took his use of the word ‘eradicate’ to imply that he was essentially calling for a genocide of trans people.

“This headline is libelous, and I demand a retraction,” Knowles wrote with an image of a Rolling Stone article that says “CPAC Speaker Calls for Transgender People to be ‘Eradicated.'”

This headline is libelous, and I demand a retraction. @RollingStone pic.twitter.com/ud8kUPwDwy — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 4, 2023

The vice president of PR at the Daily Wire similarly called for other outlets that wrote about Knowles’ words to update their piece, including HuffPost and the Daily Beast.

We are demanding full retractions and apologies from @thedailybeast, @HuffPost, and @RollingStone for their false and libelous claims about @michaeljknowles, and have referred these all to our General Counsel. pic.twitter.com/vLc6X8xMH8 — Alyssa Cordova (@lysscordova) March 5, 2023

The three outlets updated the headlines on their pieces and Knowles said he was pleased.

I’m pleased to see that both @thedailybeast and @RollingStone have at least partially admitted their dishonesty by changing their libelous headlines. I look forward to seeing the other outlets that are defaming me follow suit! pic.twitter.com/MZAfJFgExm — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 6, 2023

But Knowles’ quibble that he was calling for an ideology to be removed from society—and not mentioning what should become of its adherents—resurfaced some recent comments he made about how he didn’t think trans people could be the victims of a genocide because, in his mind, they didn’t exist.

“They said I was calling for the extermination of transgender people, they said I was calling for a genocide … did I say that? I don’t know how you could have a genocide of transgender people, because genocide refers to genes, it refers to genetics … transgender people is not a real ontological category, it’s not a legitimate category of being.”

Since Michael Knowles genocidal statements of "eradicating transgenderism entirely" are trending and people are just now paying attention.



3 days ago, he said you "can't genocide transgender people because they are not a legitimate category of being."pic.twitter.com/OjrlCQpEmb — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) March 5, 2023

Knowles’ comments in that appearance came in wake of backlash to words similar to his CPAC stance, that transgenderism must be “banned entirely.”

In response to Knowles’ claim that he’d been misrepresented and that hyperbolic internet headlines were unfair, a number of users online thought it would be instructive to swap out Knowles’ use of the phrase “transgenderism” and see what it sounded like.

Used in the context of his speech, “transgenderism” meant the act of being transgender. Sub in “Jewishness” or “Blackness” there and you know what that would mean. Letting these people pretend there’s a rhetorical difference is genuinely aiding and abetting their cause. — Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) March 5, 2023

"Just because Hitler said he wants to eradicate 'Jewry' you think he wants to eradicate Jewish *people*?? I mean, do you hear how ridiculous you sound??" – Michael Knowles's grandpa, probably — mega them (@AmITooRemoved) March 5, 2023

In case anyone thinks what Michael Knowles said wasn’t a call for genocide, let’s look at it with another group substituted in:



“I didn’t say I want to eradicate Jewish people. I said I want to eradicate Judaism.”



Still think he doesn’t want trans people eradicated? — Noah Delgado (@DelGoada) March 5, 2023

Michael Knowles might be surprised to discover that "I said 'Judaism must be eradicated,' not 'Jewish people must be eradicated,'" is not a particularly compelling defense. — All the Rage (@AlltheRageXian) March 5, 2023

Michael Knowles might be surprised to discover that “I said ‘Judaism must be eradicated,’ not ‘Jewish people must be eradicated,'” wrote one user.

Knowles did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Dot.