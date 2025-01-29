Mike Pence drops supercut of Trump bashing RFK Jr. as confirmation hearing kicks off

Right-wingers are tearing into former Vice President Mike Pence for opposing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Secretary of Health and Human Services nomination.

RFK has faced intense scrutiny, including from some Republicans, over his controversial health-related comments.

Those include promoting anti-vaccine misinformation, falsely theorizing that COVID-19 was “ethnically targeted” to avoid Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people, praising raw milk despite its consumption being linked to disease outbreaks, and opposing fluoride in drinking water—which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously named one of 10 great public health interventions of the 20th century.

But Pence’s criticism of RFK’s nomination to a top health role did not focus on any of the aforementioned topics.

Instead, he promoted a video that solely used President Donald Trump’s own words.

“President Trump was right the first time…Senators, Vote No on RFK,Jr,” Pence captioned the video, which showcased Trump’s comments from May 2024, when RFK was running as an independent against Trump.

“A lot of people think that Junior is a conservative, he’s not. He’s more liberal than anybody running on the Democrat side,” Trump said at the time. “Junior is totally anti-gun, an extreme environmentalist who makes the Green New Scammers look very conservative by comparison.”

“And he’s anti-military and he’s anti-vet,” Trump continued. “He’s an extreme liberal, he’s radical left. So don’t think you’re gonna vote for him and feel good. He’s a radical left Democrat. I’d even take Biden over Junior because our country would last about a year or two longer than it would with Junior. It would collapse almost immediately.”

President Trump was right the first time…Senators, Vote No on RFK,Jr. pic.twitter.com/Yc179VZG1N — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 29, 2025

Pence’s video quickly sparked outrage among Trump’s supporters, many of whom have long detested the president’s former right-hand man for not intervening during the Jan. 6, 2021 certification of the Electoral College vote.

Trump’s lawyers have since argued that the president did not ask Pence to overturn the 2020 election results but wanted him to “pause” the certification to allow more time to investigate Trump’s baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

“If you and the swamp are against RFK, then we are for him!” reads the top reply.

“I used to like you. When did you become so useless and stupid?” commented someone else.

“Traitor,” stated someone else, invoking a regular dig at Pence that was first popularized on Jan. 6.

“It’s cute that you think anyone listens to you Judas,” echoed another X user.

“Stay out of anything TRUMP,” blasted someone else. “Your voice is irrelevant and we don’t care what you think. You stabbed not only Trump in the back but millions of Americans. Go to hell you RAT.”

RFK’s confirmation hearing is ongoing. In his opening remarks, he told lawmakers he isn’t “anti-vaccine or anti-industry.”

“I am pro-safety,” he said, prompting a protester in attendance to yell out: “You’re a liar!”

